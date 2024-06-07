UConn's Dan Hurley is close to signing a deal with the Lakers for their head coach role, but his wife Andrea Sirikides Hurley will also play a part in the decision.

Hurley and Andrea met as students at Seton Hall. The couple walked down the aisle in 1997 and now live in Connecticut with their two children, Danny and Andrew Hurley.

News anchor Dennis House had a conversation with the Hurleys back in October 2023. He asked the power couple, who have been together for over 25 years, for advice to share with young married couples.

"Stay with it. It’s stressful, especially when you have young kids, and you first start out in your career. The finances are tough, the kids are young, and you've just gotten into this relationship where you’re together constantly, " Dan Hurley advised.

"You’ve got a lot of adversity and growing pains; you’re not fully formed yet as who you know, as the best version of yourself. I think every year of our marriage, we’ve gotten closer. We’ve become better friends and our relationship's got stronger."

Andrea Hurley also counsels newlyweds to prioritize communication and effort.

"It’s never 50/50. It’s never going to be. Even if it’s 50/50, there’s something wrong and some people give up so easily, " she said. "You have to bring fun. Sometimes you have to give a little bit extra. It can’t be stale. You have to always do that."

House described Hurley's wife as a warm individual. She always shows up at UConn games and sees herself as a caring figure for the team. Andrea is also close with the players and their families, often inviting them over for meals at her place.

Will Dan Hurley's wife Andrea approve of a potential move to Los Angeles?

Dan Hurley had a hard time convincing his spouse Andrea to relocate as per his job demands.

Hurley cited his wife's living preferences as a factor in his decision to remain at UConn when there was speculation about potentially joining the Kentucky Wildcats.

"We just went to Rhode Island, which I had to drag her to, and then to Connecticut, I got her closer (to New Jersey). I can’t afford a divorce right now, I just started making money," Hurley said in April.

However, the situation with Kentucky is different from that of the Lakers. LA is one of the most decorated NBA teams, and it is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Additionally, the financial package the Lakers could propose might be too tempting for the Hurley family to reject.

