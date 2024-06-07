Reggie Miller believes UConn HC Dan Hurley is presented with 'once-in-a-lifetime' opportunity to coach Lakers stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis 

UConn head coach Dan Hurley reportedly has a golden opportunity knocking on his door, as news broke on Thursday that the Los Angeles Lakers are offering him the head coaching role.

Former NBA player Reggie Miller praised Hurley as a promising candidate for the Lakers. Miller shared his thoughts on Hurley's potential role with the franchise during an appearance on "The Dan Patrick Show":

"I think this would be a great, a fantastic hire for the Lakers if you can get Dan Hurley because to me not only is he a great x's and o's guy, but he's a developer of men," Miller said.

He also addressed Hurley's incredible achievement in college basketball with UConn, believing that the Lakers' job would be the next big step in his career, allowing him to coach superstars like LeBron James and Anthony Davis:

"He has nothing else to prove in college. Back-to-back champions at Uconn so he doesn't have anything to prove anymore and how about this, your first gig in the pro would be the Lakers. I mean come on now and coaching Lebron and 'AD'. Why not?"

(from 1:57 mark onward)

On the other hand, Reggie Miller also shed some light on the downside of Hurley's potential move, saying the storied history and high expectations could be overwhelming:

"It's the Lakers and with that comes a lot of scrutiny. Every single practice, every single game, every single press conference becomes a big thing."

LeBron James is already a fan of Dan Hurley's coaching

Four-time NBA champion LeBron James has previously shown his admiration for Dan Hurley's advanced offensive strategies.

In an April tweet, LeBron James praised Dan Hurley, in light of his appearance on the "Old Man and Three" podcast with JJ Redick, who coincidently, is also among those being considered by LA for the role:

"He's so DAMN GOOD!!! Along with his staff. Super creative with their O! (offense). Love it."

Renowned for his strategic skills and capacity to build robust teams, Hurley might be the key to bringing the Lakers back to their glory.

On paper, it looks great. The combination of Hurley's strategic acumen and the outstanding athletic abilities of James and Davis could prove fatal to their opponents.

This unique mix has the potential to breathe new life into the Lakers' championship aspirations, offering a fresh perspective on team dynamics. Under Hurley's leadership, the Lakers might bring back the disciplined and exciting style of play that made them great in the past.

