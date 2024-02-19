Is Reggie Miller in Basketball Hall of Fame? Closer look at NBA career of Indiana Pacers legend

Indiana Pacers legend Reggie Miller is still loved by fans even after he retired from playing at the professional level in 2005. He spent all 18 seasons of his career with the Pacers and was a five-time All-Star during that span. Although he didn't win a title, he's still recognized as one of the best shooters, and his jersey no. #31 was retired in 2006.

Miller was drafted by Indiana with the 11th pick in 1987. During his rookie season, he spent all 81 games as a sparkplug off the bench. Two seasons later, he emerged as an All-Star for the first time and finished his third year averaging 24.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists.

During his time, the three wasn't everyone's go-to move. Miller's game separated him from the rest of the league as he used the three-pointer to his advantage. He averaged 4.7 threes a game in his career and averaged at least 40% from deep ten times. This includes a five-season stretch between 1993-98 where he shot at least 40% from beyond the arc.

The Pacers were a consistent team during his tenure. From 1989 to 1996, the team was consistently in the postseason action. Indiana wasn't part of the playoffs during the 1996-97 season, but they quickly went back to the postseason and appeared for eight straight years of playoff basketball until 2005, Miller's final season.

Miller was also involved in the famous event between the Pacers and the Detroit Pistons, Malice at the Palace.

Was Reggie Miller inducted into the Hall of Fame?

Making it into the Hall of Fame is something that athletes desire. It's a testament to their legacy and influence in the game. For Reggie Miller, it took him a while to be inducted into the Hall of Fame, but he finally got the chance to immortalize his name in 2012.

During his speech, he credited his longtime rival, Michael Jordan for pushing him to become a legendary star in the league. The two play in the same conference and their teams would often play each other in the postseason.

One of the most iconic moments of his rivalry against Jordan came in the 1998 Eastern Conference Finals. It was Game 4 and there were 2.9 seconds left. The Chicago Bulls were leading with 94-93 in the fourth period. Miller pushed MJ to get himself open and knock down a three-pointer, giving the Pacers a two-point lead.

Jordan almost hit a three that would've given them a one-point lead and the win. But Miller and the Pacers walked away from that game with the win. However, the Bulls were too good and won the series.

Miller got his chance to play in the NBA Finals in 2000 against the LA Lakers. But the duo of Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant were too much for the Pacers.

