"Wemby is a real life Monstar" - Victor Wembanyama & Reggie Miller's height difference has fans in disbelief

It's no secret that Victor Wembanyama is a giant among men. The combination of his towering height and exceptional skillset sets the San Antonio Spurs rookie apart as an exceptional and generational player.

Friday night saw the iconic sharpshooter Reggie Miller, standing at 6-foot-7, sharing a photo where he stood back to back with the nearly 7-foot-4 unicorn.

"My MiniMe gave me specific instructions tonight, “Dad please stand back to back with Victor Wembanyama @wemby so I can see how short you look”.. To give clarity to y’all, I’m 6’7 🤔😉🧐😜😝 #WembanyamaEraBegins," Miller wrote.

In the photo, Miller's height only reaches up to Wembanyama's shoulders.

One fan called Wembanyama a Monstar due to his extraordinary physical attributes. The Monstars from the movie "Space Jam" are known for their towering height, incredible athleticism, and skills on the basketball court.

Other fans were also in awe of Wembanyama's height.

Meanwhile, some fans teased Miller, claiming that he has probably shrunk in size, given he is already 58 years old.

Reggie Miller once voiced concerns about Victor Wembanyama's height

In July, Miller voiced his worries about Wembanyama's frame, expressing concerns that it might make him more prone to injuries.

"My only concern is - he looks like me at 7'5". Knock on wood. I was rarely injured, through my 18-year [career], only ankle injuries," Miller said.

Fortunately for Wembanyama, Miller noted that the game isn't as physically demanding as it used to be.

"But I played on the perimeter. I'm not banging with the big boys. But it's not as physical as it was in the 80s and 90s, so he won't be banged up like those days."

Miller said he believes that if Wembanyama can steer clear of injuries, he has the potential for a great career ahead of him.

"I just hope he doesn't get hurt. I just pray he stays healthy," Milled said.

Wembanyama has been placing a significant emphasis on conditioning his feet to reduce the risk of injury. NBA insider Brian Windhorst said Wembanyama had spent the past four years strengthening his feet.

"He's spent the last 3 or 4 years using a series of exercises to strengthen his feet to prevent injury. Not 100% of course, but he's done everything that's known in science to keep him safe," he said.

The fact that Wembanyama is prioritizing his health and longevity is encouraging for basketball fans. A generational talent like him adds excitement to the game.