"He’s so DAMN GOOD" - LeBron James once heaped praise on Lakers HC target Dan Hurley after discussing plays on JJ Redick's podcast

LeBron James once praised rumored LA Lakers head coaching target Dan Hurley, who has led the UConn Huskies to back-to-back NCAA championships. James commended Hurley's basketball knowledge after watching a clip of the 51-year-old coach on JJ Redick's podcast.

Hurley was a guest on Redick's "Old Man and the Three" podcast back in April, wherein they discussed UConn's amazing offense. The current ESPN analyst was in awe of the two-time champ's strategies on offense, while James can't help but comment on social media.

"He's so DAMN GOOD!!! Along with his staff. Super creative with their O! Love it," James wrote.

Fast forward to more than a month later, the LA Lakers are linked with Dan Hurley despite JJ Redick being the favorite to land the gig. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski broke the news less than 24 hours later when Redick was reportedly the frontrunner to take charge of the Lakers.

Woj added that Jeanie Buss and Rob Pelinka have begun preliminary talks with Hurley's camp about potentially coaching the storied franchise. The Lakers are prepared to offer a multi-year deal and let the two-time NCAA champ work his magic in the NBA.

Hurley has been in charge of UConn since the 2018-19 season and has improved the team year after year until winning the title last year. They followed it up by becoming the first team to win two straight national titles since the Florida Gators in 2006 and 2007.

With LeBron James being a fan of Hurley, it could be an easy decision for him to play under the 51-year-old coach. It's still unclear what the Lakers plans are with JJ Redick, who currently hosts a podcast called "Mind the Game" with James.

"The King" has a player option for next season and could become a free agency by opting out. He has been sending mixed signals over the past few months, suddenly visiting the Cleveland Cavaliers in the playoffs and saying that he's missing playing with Kyrie Irving.

LeBron James praises Kyrie Irving ahead of the 2024 NBA Finals

As mentioned above, LeBron James has a podcast with JJ Redick called "Mind the Game." James had massive praise for former teammate Kyrie Irving on the recent episode of the podcast and it has gone viral over the past two days. It came a couple of days before the start of the 2024 NBA Finals.

"I would call Kyrie 'The Wizard' all the time. There was nothing on the basketball floor that Kyrie couldn't do. And sitting here watching it, I'm playing like, so f*cking happy and so proud. And to watch him continue his growth and at the same time, I'm so f*cking mad that I am not his running mate anymore. I just remember those times," James said.

LeBron James and Kyrie Irving won a championship together in 2016. They led the Cleveland Cavaliers to their first-ever title after overcoming a 3-1 deficit in the NBA Finals against a Golden State Warriors team that went 73-9 in the regular season.