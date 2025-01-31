“Dan Hurleys sister!”: College hoops fans left unimpressed with Kim Mulkey’s aggressive demeanor with her assistant

LSU coach Kim Mulkey was not pleased with the officiating in her team's game against Oklahoma on Wednesday, and her frustration boiled over on the sideline. College fans on social media were not impressed with Mulkey's aggressive outburst.

With LSU comfortably in control midway through the third quarter, she lashed out at assistant Seimone Augustus, angrily swatting the clipboard out of her hands. Sophomore big Aalyah Del Rosario had just been called for a flop, which set off the fiery Mulkey.

The Hoop Herald shared footage of the incident on X, formerly Twitter, showing the animated Kim Mulkey shouting at another assistant coach, Bob Starkey.

"Kim Mulkey slapping the clipboard from her assistants hands is a little too much. Has always had main character Syndrome," the caption read.

Trending

Here's the video:

Expand Tweet

Fans did not hold back in their criticism in the comments. Below are some of the top reactions:

"Dan Hurleys sister!" one fan wrote, referencing UConn men's basketball coach Dan Hurley — known for his own intense sideline behavior.

Expand Tweet

"Her team is up 22 points lmao this is pure theatrics," a user said.

Expand Tweet

"Imagine what they’d say if Dawn Staley did that to an assistant," one fan commented.

Here are a couple more responses:

"Outta pocket fr smh," another chimed in.

"The assistant is hall of famer Seimone Augustus" a fan wrote.

Seimone Augustus is a Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer, a four-time WNBA champion and a three-time Olympic gold medalist who played at LSU from 2002 to 2006.

Despite the victory, Kim Mulkey's actions drew plenty of negative attention in a game that was already chaotic from the start. Two players, Sa'Myah Smith and Liz Scott, were ejected in the first quarter after a scuffle.

Kim Mulkey calls LSU-Oklahoma her wildest game ever, reacts to sideline moment

After the dust settled, Kim Mulkey spoke about the crazy game against No. 13 Oklahoma on Thursday night at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. She called it one of the wildest games she had ever been involved in as a coach during the postgame conference.

"We saw a lot of things tonight," Mulkey said. "You saw ejections, you saw two teams score over 100, you saw a technical on the second flop. And I said, well, where in the heck was the first flop?

"I got teed up, and she told me I got teed up for pointing at the big screen. I was definitely looking at the big screen ... but I don't know if I pointed."

The Tigers beat the Sooners 107-100 in a thriller, with Oklahoma almost completing a surreal comeback by outscoring LSU 32-24 in the final period.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here