The LSU Lady Tigers head coach, Kim Mulkey is always at the forefront when it comes to supporting her colleagues and student-athletes. She did not step back from advocating for Bob Starkey to be inducted into the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame.

As per Mulkey, Starkey is the image of an assistant coach who has an impressive career under his belt but also has made selfless contributions to the teams he worked with.

His success as an interim head coach, particularly leading LSU to the Final Four in 2007, showcases his coaching skills and dedication to the sport.

“I’ve got a lot of them out there that can be the next head coach here, I mean, I really do,” Kim Mulkey said.

“I can tell you who won’t be. It’s Bob Starkey … I think Bob and I, without discussing and we have a little plan that when one goes the other one may go because we just clicked … I know that’s not your question, but it’s time for him to be in the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame. And I’ve tried to quietly make phone calls and do stuff but enough is enough. It’s time and y’all put that out there," she added.

Bob Starkey joined LSU in 1990 and became the interim HC in 2007, leading the team to the Final Four with a 4-1 record.

Kim Mulkey introduced LSU legend Seimone Augustus as the assistant coach of the team

The LSU Lady Tigers appointed former star Seimone Augustus as its new assistant coach. She will join the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame this October and is also the first female LSU athlete whose statue was built in 2023. Kim Mulkey announced this news on Monday.

"It is an exciting day for the LSU Women's Basketball program to bring Seimone Augustus back to join our staff. As a player at LSU, Seimone helped transform the program as the best player in the nation," Mulkey said.

"She brought LSU to national prominence. She will be a tremendous member on our staff as someone with great experience who has excelled at every level of the game from high school in Baton Rouge to college to the WNBA to the Olympics," she added.

Augustus led the Lady Tigers to three consecutive Final Fours from 2004 to 2006 and won the Associated Press National Player of the Year Award. Augustus was the top pick by the Minnesota Lynx in 2006 and became the Rookie of the Year. She also won four WNBA championships.