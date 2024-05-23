IN PHOTOS: LSU women's basketball introduces HC Kim Mulkey's latest coaching addition, Seimone Augustus

The LSU Women's Basketball program appointed Seimone Augustus as its assistant coach. Head Coach Kim Mulkey announced this exciting news on Monday.

Augustus was the first LSU female athlete to have a statue built in her honor in 2023. She is expected to join the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame this October. This comes after she was inducted into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame. Coach Mulkey expressed her enthusiasm:

"It is an exciting day for the LSU Women's Basketball program to bring Seimone Augustus back to join our staff. As a player at LSU, Seimone helped transform the program as the best player in the nation."

"She brought LSU to national prominence. She will be a tremendous member on our staff as someone with great experience who has excelled at every level of the game from high school in Baton Rouge to college to the WNBA to the Olympics."

The illustrious run of Augustus started with her leading LSU in three successive NCAA Final Fours from 2004 to 2006. In 2006, she bagged the Associated Press National Player of the Year award and wrapped up her college time as the second-top scorer for LSU.

She was chosen as the top pick during the 2006 WNBA draft by the Minnesota Lynx. She became the Rookie of the Year and won four WNBA championships later. She was the MVP of the 2011 WNBA Finals and an eight-time All-Star.

Reflecting on her return, Augustus said:

"Life always guides you to where you belong. Thus, my path has led me home."

Seimone Augustus: Elevating LSU women’s basketball from player to coach

Seimone Augustus transformed LSU Women’s Basketball, leading the team to its first three Final Four appearances (2004-2006). Former LSU Athletics Director Skip Bertman hailed her as:

"The single most important recruit in the history of LSU Athletics.”

Augustus was an accomplished athlete at the collegiate level. She won the State Farm Wade Trophy, Naismith Award and the John R. Wooden Award. She is also second in school history with 2,702 points and scored at least 10 points in 132 out of 140 games played throughout her career.

In 2006, Augustus was chosen by the Minnesota Lynx as the number one overall pick in the WNBA draft. Her professional career was illustrious. She had four WNBA Championships, MVP of the 2011 finals and eight All-Star selections.

Having played 391 games and garnered over 6,000 points, Augustus is among the top 10 scorers in the league. She was victorious in the Olympic games, clinching three golds in 2008, 2012 and 2016. Augustus also got the opportunity to join the Los Angeles Sparks coaching bench as an assistant coach in 2021.