Dasonte Bowen injury: Iowa HC Fran McCaffery provides update on guard's availability for the season

The Iowa Men's Basketball team, which currently sits in the 7th spot in the Big 10, has received some bad news about the injury situation of their guard, Dasonte Bowen.

Head coach Fran McCaffery stated that sophomore guard Dasonte Bowen is likely done for the season due to his lingering knee injury. Bowen has not played since Iowa's loss against Maryland on February 14.

Update on Dasonte Bowen's Injury

Bowen has been dealing with this injury for quite some time and will likely undergo surgery in less than two weeks.

The #5 Hawkeye guard was a key part of Iowa's rotation and even started the first 8 games of the season. Bowen's minutes were reduced because of Josh Dix's return and Brock Harding's solid showing off the bench.

When asked about Bowen's injury, head coach Fran McCaffery said:

He’s a tough kid. He’s been trying to play through it. And it just got to the point where it was time. We’re all pulling for him as he goes through that difficulty, because he’s a terrific young man.

Is this it for Dasonte Bowen at Iowa?

This injury means that Bowen will end this season with an average of 4.4 points, 1.3 rebounds, and 2 assists at 39.6% field goal.

The 6'2" guard played 25 games for Iowa, starting the first eight games of the season at point guard before moving to the bench. His season high of 17 points came against Arkansas State.

While this news is difficult for Bowen, it should not have a huge impact on Iowa's performance because they have adapted well to his absence. However, the major issue for Bowen will be his uncertainty for the next season.

Does Dasonte Bowen have a future at Iowa?