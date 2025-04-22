"Dawn saved my life": South Carolina fans celebrate as Mississippi State big Madina Okot commits to Gamecocks in transfer portal 

The South Carolina Gamecocks further bolstered their lineup for the 2025-26 NCAA season, adding Mississippi State center Madina Okot through the transfer portal. On3's Talia Goodman broke the news of Okot's commitment Monday on X/Twitter, drawing several reactions from college hoops fans.

Ad

Okot posted impressive numbers for the Bulldogs last season, leading the team in rebounds and blocked shots. She averaged 11.3 points, 9.6 boards, 1.4 steals and 1.1 blocks through 34 games in the 2024-25 NCAA campaign. South Carolina fans were thrilled to see Okot joining Dawn Staley's frontcourt for the upcoming season.

"Dawn saved my life," one fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

"The birdie finally found the nest lol," another fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"6-6!!! We got a dog!!! Front court and backcourt gonna be popping!!" a fan added.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Here are some more reactions from fans on X:

"Yessss we have big!!!! Welcome to the FAMs," another fan commented.

"Needed this size! Let’s go Dawn!" one fan said.

"With a true center like Okot paired with Chloe, Joyce dominating the post + Raven and Latson dominating the weak-side two-man play, Dawn just created the most dangerous triangle offense in the game," another fan wrote.

Ad

"The rich get richer. This South Carolina team is loaded now," one fan added.

Madina Okot's arrival is a major boost for Dawn Staley and the South Carolina Gamecocks, who are coming off a heartbreaking loss to the UConn Huskies in the national championship game. The Gamecocks have reloaded since, adding elite scorer Ta'Niya Latson and now Okot through the transfer portal.

How Madina Okot fared for Mississippi State in 2025 NCAA Tournament

The Mississippi State Bulldogs advanced to the NCAA Tournament for the 13th time in program history after finishing the 2024-25 regular season and the 2025 SEC Tournament with a 21-11 overall record.

Ad

The Bulldogs entered this year's March Madness as the No. 9 seed in the Regional 4 bracket, opening their NCAA Tournament campaign with a showdown against No. 8 California.

USC Trojans forward Kiki Iriafen (#44) moves the ball past Mississippi State Bulldogs center Madina Okot (#15) during an NCAA Tournament second round game at Galen Center. Photo: Imagn

Madina Okot starred in that first-round clash, posting a double-double in Mississippi State's 59-46 victory. She scored 14 points and grabbed 13 rebounds in 29 minutes of action.

The Bulldogs' NCAA title hopes soon ended, though, as they lost 96-59 to the top-seeded USC Trojans in the second round. Okot recorded eight points, six rebounds and two steals in her final game for Mississippi State.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joel Reyes Joel Reyes is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda who graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from the University of the Philippines.



Joel has 10 years of work experience in sports writing, beginning his career at TopBet News (2014-2017) before joining Sportradar as an Integrity Analyst for its Integrity Services team (November 2017 to December 2020). He became a Content Writer at Sports World News (June 2021 to 2022) before joining Sports Brief as a Sports Editor in February 2023.



Duke is Joel's favorite college basketball team, a proven winner in the NCAA that always attracts the best talent. His favorite moment was Duke beating Wisconsin in the 2015 final.



When not working or watching sports, Joel likes to watch movies and TV series, as well as travel. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here