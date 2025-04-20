$6 Million worth rapper Plies offers to use his money to solve potential new South Carolina star Madina Okot's problems

Now former Mississippi State Bulldogs Center Madina Okot is seemingly making a move to transfer to the South Carolina Gamecocks. Earlier on Saturday, April 19, photos of the stalwart have been circling where in she was posing with the team's gear in what looks like a photoshoot that confirms her South Carolina arrival.

As much as this has sparked the interest of the Gamecocks faithful everywhere, this includes American rapper Plies, who has a net worth of $6 million per Celebrity Net Worth, as he recently took it to his X account to repost a photo of Okot in the aforementioned alleged photoshoot.

Plies has been a longtime avid fan of the South Carolina-based squad as well as coach Dawn Staley. In his upload, he wrote a caption wherein he was jokingly offering his money to help out the team's potential new star to confirm her signing through the grace of God.

"God It’s Me Again!!!! 👋🏾👋🏾 Just Seeing If Everything Ok & U Need Anything From The Store??? Or Some Tickets To The Concert!!!! 😉🤷🏾‍♂️ I Don’t Want Anything 🤞🏾 I’m Just Making Sure All Is Good!! Talk Soon! I’ll Back In A Few!! 😉🤣 @GamecockWBB," Plies captioned with several emojis.

Okot's insertion into the the once defending national champions will tremendously aid their frontcourt as the likes of Sania Feagin are graduating from this year. The Gamecocks were not able to go for a national title repeat in the 2024-2025 season after they succumbed to the UConn Huskies in the winner-take-all matchup of the 2025 March Madness with a 23-point defeat, 82-59, on April 6.

Still, it was considerably a successful campaign for South Carolina as they finished with an overall record of 35-4 and 15-1 during conference play earlier in the year.

Raven Johnson posts Madina Okot in South Carolina Gamecocks gear

(image credits: @okotmadina on Instagram)

To add more fuel to the fire on the fact that Madina Okot is indeed transferring to the South Carolina Gamecocks, veteran guard Raven Johnson recently took it to her Instagram account to upload a video of Okot which is similar to the one Plies reposted on X. Okot is seen in the incoming senior's upload holding the same sign and ball while donning Gamecocks gear.

The Mumias, Kenya native will be a huge boost for the Dawn Staley-coached Gamecocks who has recently lost standout player MiLaysia Fulwiley to the transfer portal. Last season, Okot led her squad in rebounds and blocks with 9.6 and 1.1, respectively, to go along with 11.3 points and 1.4 steals per contest for the Bulldogs.

