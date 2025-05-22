Dawn Staley comments about technical foul on Aliyah Boston during Caitlin Clark vs. Angel Reese fiasco: “She tight with her money”

Dawn Staley shared her opinion on Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese's recent foul fiasco, which former Gamecock Aliyah Boston became part of. Staley appeared on "The Breakfast Show" to discuss it, and a clip of her interview was shared on X on Thursday.
Boston put up 19 points in the Indiana Fever's season opener against the Chicago Sky on Saturday, and made it a double-double with 13 rebounds. The star forward was issued a technical foul for her role in what happened following Clark's flagrant foul on Reese.
One of the radio show hosts, Charlamagne Tha God, said that Boston receiving the technical foul was the wrong call in the scenario.
"Exactly," Staley said. "She didn't even know until after the game."
Staley and the hosts also discussed the financial aspect of Boston's technical. When Boston first found out about it in the postgame interview, Clark offered to pay the fine.
"She tight with her money," Staley said. "She want somebody to pay her fine."
Saturday's situation adds to an ongoing feud between Clark and Reese that dates back to their college days. Clark's flagrant foul came when she prevented Reese from scoring a layup, resulting to the Sky foward falling to the floor.
Reese was upset about it and had some things said to Clark. Boston put an arm out to separate Clark and Reese, resulting in her technical foul.
Dawn Staley releases debut book 'Uncommon Favor'
Dawn Staley's new memoir, "Uncommon Favor: Basketball, North Philly, My Mother and Life Lessons I learned from All Three," hit shelves on Tuesday. The South Carolina coach first announced that she was writing a book on Instagram in February.
"Hey everyone! I have an announcement because… I’ve been asked so many times about writing a book and it is about time I listened. I finally wrote a BOOK. My life. My career. My failures. My successes. My title is representative of it all!," Staley captioned.
Staley later announced that she would also be doing the audiobook recording for her memoir so fans could hear her story in her own voice. She appeared on ABC show "The View" on Tuesday to discuss her book and its release date.
Fans can read or listen to "Uncommon Favor" to learn about Staley's basketball playing and coaching career, her childhood in Philadelphia, her relationship with her mother and more.
