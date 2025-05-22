Dawn Staley comments about technical foul on Aliyah Boston during Caitlin Clark vs. Angel Reese fiasco: “She tight with her money”

Dawn Staley shared her opinion on Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese's recent foul fiasco, which former Gamecock Aliyah Boston became part of. Staley appeared on "The Breakfast Show" to discuss it, and a clip of her interview was shared on X on Thursday.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Boston put up 19 points in the Indiana Fever's season opener against the Chicago Sky on Saturday, and made it a double-double with 13 rebounds. The star forward was issued a technical foul for her role in what happened following Clark's flagrant foul on Reese.

One of the radio show hosts, Charlamagne Tha God, said that Boston receiving the technical foul was the wrong call in the scenario.

"Exactly," Staley said. "She didn't even know until after the game."

Ad

NCAA Womens Basketball: Final Four National Championship - Source: Imagn

Staley and the hosts also discussed the financial aspect of Boston's technical. When Boston first found out about it in the postgame interview, Clark offered to pay the fine.

Ad

"She tight with her money," Staley said. "She want somebody to pay her fine."

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star - Source: Imagn

Saturday's situation adds to an ongoing feud between Clark and Reese that dates back to their college days. Clark's flagrant foul came when she prevented Reese from scoring a layup, resulting to the Sky foward falling to the floor.

Ad

Reese was upset about it and had some things said to Clark. Boston put an arm out to separate Clark and Reese, resulting in her technical foul.

Syndication: Massillon Independent - Source: Imagn

Dawn Staley releases debut book 'Uncommon Favor'

Dawn Staley's new memoir, "Uncommon Favor: Basketball, North Philly, My Mother and Life Lessons I learned from All Three," hit shelves on Tuesday. The South Carolina coach first announced that she was writing a book on Instagram in February.

Ad

"Hey everyone! I have an announcement because… I’ve been asked so many times about writing a book and it is about time I listened. I finally wrote a BOOK. My life. My career. My failures. My successes. My title is representative of it all!," Staley captioned.

Ad

Staley later announced that she would also be doing the audiobook recording for her memoir so fans could hear her story in her own voice. She appeared on ABC show "The View" on Tuesday to discuss her book and its release date.

Fans can read or listen to "Uncommon Favor" to learn about Staley's basketball playing and coaching career, her childhood in Philadelphia, her relationship with her mother and more.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Lindsey Ware Lindsey Ware is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over five years of experience working with publications such as The News & Observer, The Daily Tar Heel, Triangle Tribune and Cardiac Cane. She has also worked for Major League Baseball, The Holly Springs Salamanders, The Tri-City Chili Peppers, Tuffy Talk, Super Meteors Basketball, Just Good Network and Living Sport.



Lindsey has a Bachelor’s Degree in Media and Journalism from UNC Chapel Hill. Her education allowed Lindsey to gain experience in sports communication, which she honed in internships. Other than being a storyteller and sports fanatic, Lindsey is also a social media and marketing specialist.



Her favorite college team is UNC, although she grew up a N.C. State fan as both of her parents are Wolfpack alumni. Michael Jordan was a huge deal in North Carolina when Lindsey was growing up, and after a summer spent at UNC’s Sports Journalism Camp back in high school, Lindsey was set on being a Tar Heel.



Lindsey's favorite college coach of all time is Roy Williams. During her time attending UNC Chapel Hill and writing for The Daily Tar Heel, Lindsey was lucky enough to meet and speak with Williams a few times. He was like a celebrity on UNC’s campus and was beloved for his coaching style and success with the Tar Heels, accumulating three NCAA championship titles in 18 years.



When not watching or writing about sports, Lindsey enjoys reading, trying new restaurants and coffee shops, and spending time with my friends, family and dog. She also likes to journal, watch movies and paint. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here