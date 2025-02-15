Dawn Staley expected Sarah Strong would join South Carolina due to WNBA connection with UConn star's mom

Imagine Dawn Staley's South Carolina team with Sarah Strong on it. The Gamecocks coach shared her thoughts on the UConn Huskies star during Friday’s news conference and explained why she thought she had an inside track on recruiting the teen phenom.

A reporter asked Staley about Strong ahead of fourth-ranked South Carolina’s highly anticipated showdown with seventh-ranked UConn on Sunday. The question referenced Staley’s connection with the freshman forward’s mother, Allison Feaster.

Staley and Feaster played together for the Charlotte Sting in the WNBA during the 2000s. Their bond, however, wasn’t enough for Staley to bring Strong to Columbia.

"As far as Allison, I don't know how we don't get Sarah Strong. Right?" Staley said, laughing. "I don't."

Dawn Staley gave credit to the UConn Huskies for successfully recruiting Strong.

"But they did a great job recruiting her. I think she felt comfortable there. It seems like a really good fit for her and her being able to utilize all of her skillsets."

Staley then took a playful dig at her former teammate.

"And I haven't talked to Allison since. No, I'm kidding! I'm kidding!"

Sarah Strong has flourished at UConn, leading the Huskies in rebounds, steals and blocks this season. She is also the team’s second-leading scorer, trailing only Paige Bueckers. Strong is averaging 16.1 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 2.3 steals and 1.4 blocks through 26 games.

Joyce Edwards delivers for Dawn Staley in win over Florida

Dawn Staley isn’t losing much sleep over Sarah Strong’s decision to join UConn, as she has secured another prized recruit in Joyce Edwards. The freshman forward has been outstanding for South Carolina, leading the team in scoring this season.

Joyce Edwards (#8) of the South Carolina Gamecocks warms up before their NCAA women's basketball game against the Florida Gators at Colonial Life Arena on February 13, 2025. Photo: Getty

Edwards showcased her offensive prowess in Thursday’s game against the Florida Gators, scoring a career-high 28 points in South Carolina’s 101-63 victory. She shot 10-for-17 and went a perfect 8-for-8 from the free-throw line. She also grabbed five rebounds as the Gamecocks improved to 23-2.

It wasn’t just Edwards who torched Florida’s defense—three other South Carolina players scored in double figures. Starters Te-Hina Paopao and Sania Feagin stepped up for Dawn Staley in the SEC clash, scoring 14 and 10 points, respectively. MiLaysia Fulwiley added 13 points off the bench.

