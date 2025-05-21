Dawn Staley gets candid on growing up in North Philadelphia projects: "Best decision of my parents' life"

Dawn Staley is proud to have grown up in North Philadelphia. The South Carolina coach reiterated that during Tuesday's guest appearance on "The View," where she promoted her book "Uncommon Favor."

Host Joy Behar talked about Staley growing up in the projects of North Philly during their chat. Behar wanted to know more about Staley's upbringing in the area after the legendary coach wrote about the neighborhood and the people there in her book.

"Growing up in the projects, I would say, was the best decision of my parent’s life,” Staley said (Timestamp 1:46). "Because a lot of people that are looking from the outside in think it’s the worst place because it’s crime-ridden. I thought it was the best place because it prepared you for anything."

"Nothing scares me. So when there are problems that I face, I’m like, okay, well, how hard could it be? It does make you tough."

Staley added that she ultimately earned the respect in her neighborhood.

"And now that I see them, I'm like, okay, this is what y'all made me do which was be better. They taught me to be better, do better and never give up."

Dawn Staley went on to achieve great things in her basketball career, both as a player and a coach. She won the National Player of the Year award twice during her time at Virginia and captured the Most Outstanding Player of the Year award during the 1991 NCAA Final Four. She also helped Team USA win the gold medal thrice from 1996 to 2004.

The accolades kept coming for Staley when she became a coach. She led the South Carolina Gamecocks to three NCAA titles, capturing the national championship in 2017, 2022 and 2024. She also helped Team USA win the gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Dawn Staley is a proud Philadelphia Eagles fan

Dawn Staley is a die-hard fan of the Philadelphia Eagles. She was fully invested in Philadelphia's championship run last season, which culminated in the Eagles beating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX on Feb. 9.

South Carolina women's basketball coach Dawn Staley sports a Super Bowl sweatshirt in support of the Philadelphia Eagles as her Gamecocks play the Texas Longhorns in Austin. Photo: Imagn

The South Carolina coach wasn't able to watch Philadelphia's 40-22 win at Caesars Superdome in person as her Gamecocks faced the Texas Longhorns that same day. The Eagles' Super Bowl victory was a perfect tonic for Staley after South Carolina suffered a 66-62 defeat against Texas.

