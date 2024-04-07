Dawn Staley outfit today: South Carolina HC turns up in dazzling drip worth over $7000 for epic national championship matchup

Coach Dawn Staley has led the South Carolina Gamecocks to the 2024 NCAA national championship game, where they square up against the Iowa Hawkeyes in Cleveland, Ohio, on Sunday. As always, all eyes were on Staley’s championship outfit, given her history of fashion statements during games of such magnitude.

Arriving at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio, Staley wore a Louis Vuitton silver and black Monogram Leather Biker Jacket worth over $7000, per Buyma, with classic black joggers and white sneakers. She accessorized with silver earrings, and her hairstyle was a classic bun that the fans have always associated with her.

Dawn Staley's stylish look was shared on X by user "GoGamecocks."

In the Final Four game against NC State on Friday, Staley went with Louis Vuitton attire. It was a long coat with colorful polka dots from the Louis Vuitton collection in association with Yayoi Kusama. She paired the designer coat with loose black joggers and her signature bun hairstyle, which she has come to be known for. Accessories with the outfit included silver earrings with a basketball theme.

While the euphoria around the two-time national champion coach’s outfit is always there, the day is all about the Gamecocks and their quest for the third national title in the Staley era. Standing in front of them are the Hawkeyes, featuring probably the greatest college women's basketball player of all time, Caitlin Clark, who will be looking for a title win before heading to the WNBA.

It is the second straight year that the Hawkeyes have made it to the final, having lost to Angel Reese and the LSU Tigers last year. It remains to be seen who comes out on top.

A look at Dawn Staley's reign in South Carolina

Dawn Staley joined the Gamecocks as a coach in 2008. Since then, the team has seen a drastic upturn in its fortunes, becoming one of the most formidable units in women's basketball. She has a jaw-dropping record of 438 wins and just 106 losses in almost two decades in charge. That has also included a record six appearances in the Final Four, with four of them coming in straight years.

Dawn Staley has already led the Gamecocks to two national titles during her time in South Carolina. If the team beats the Hawkeyes on Sunday, it would be its third in the era. Not only that, the program would end the season without a single loss in the whole term, further etching its name in college basketball history. Can they manage to do it?

