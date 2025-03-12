Dawn Staley refuses to let MiLaysia Fulwiley settle for threes; encourages using key skill to her advantage

Dawn Staley wants MiLaysia Fulwiley to be aggressive on the offensive end when the 2025 March Madness starts. The South Carolina coach talked about the skillset of her sophomore guard in Tuesday's episode of the "Carolina Calls" radio show.

Fulwiley has been an important piece off the bench for Staley. She is the Gamecocks' second-leading scorer, averaging 12.0 points through 33 games this season. Staley believes Fulwiley can produce even more for South Carolina if she focuses on attacking the basket rather than settling for outside shots.

"Throughout the season, she would settle for just taking threes," Staley said, per a post on X from The State's Michael Sauls. "When you add her ability to get to the basket and take simple layups, it adds up."

"Add her threes to her layup capabilities and it'll just further enhance her game."

It isn't a surprise to hear Dawn Staley wanting MiLaysia Fulwiley to focus more on scoring layups instead of 3-point shots. She is shooting just 25.5% from beyond the arc, knocking down 28 of her 110 3-point attempts this season. Her shooting numbers from the outside have dipped, with Fulwiley having a 34.3% clip from the 3-point area last season.

The majority of Fulwiley's points this season have come from the 2-point area through layups and midrange jumpers, draining 120 field-goal attempts (240 points) in that part of the court. That's way above the 84 points she has scored from deep this campaign.

MiLaysia Fulwiley steps up for Dawn Staley in 2025 SEC Tournament

MiLaysia Fulwiley enjoyed success once again under Dawn Staley, helping the South Carolina Gamecocks win the 2025 SEC Tournament on Sunday. She averaged 13.0 points in the games against Vanderbilt, Oklahoma and Texas.

Fulwiley was one of four players to score in double figures for the Gamecocks in their 84-63 win over the Commodores, dropping 15 points on 6-for-12 shooting. She stuffed the stat sheet in the quarterfinals, recording six boards, four steals and three dimes.

South Carolina Gamecocks guard MiLaysia Fulwiley (12) drives to the basket against Oklahoma Sooners forward Sahara Williams (6) during the second half at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Photo: Imagn

Fulwiley continued her hot scoring in the semifinals, amassing 19 points in the 93-75 win over the Sooners. She shot 6-for-14 from the floor and 6-for-7 from the charity stripe.

Fulwiley's offensive numbers went down in the championship game against the Longhorns, scoring just five points in the Gamecocks' 64-45 win. South Carolina still prevailed easily despite Fulwiley shooting 2-for-10 from the field.

