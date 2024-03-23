Dawn Staley's 5 most stylish moments on the sidelines at South Carolina matchups

Dawn Staley and the South Carolina Gamecocks have advanced to the second round of the NCAA tournament. The head coach and players of the team celebrated their mega win against the Presbyterian Blue Hose.

Staley is also turning heads by bringing her most fashionable feet forward to the games.

Dawn Staley's five stylish fits

Not only is she known for being the fiercest leader in basketball history, but her competitive spirit extends beyond the basketball court, evident in her fashion choices during Gamecock's games.

Whether wearing high-end Louis Vuitton jackets and stylish Off-White sneakers or sporting retro Cheney State kits and a garnet-red clog, she always pulls through and makes the sideline her personal runway. Let's look at some of her best outfit moments from the Gamecocks matchups.

Additionally, Dawn Staley has also used her fashion sense to pay tribute to personalities who helped pave the way for her in her Hall of Fame-worthy career. Like in the above pictures, she honored Temple coaching icon John Chaney after he passed away in 2021.

In the below pictures, she's seen rocking a vintage Cheyney State jersey, thus, showing younger fans the influence HBCUs had on modern-day basketball.

The pictures are proof that Staley is one of the most remarkably well-dressed coaches in the world of college basketball. She has worn some of the stunning items. From rocking high-end designer brands like Balenciaga, Louis Vuitton, and Burberry to wearing streetwear pieces, her style exhibits finesse.

Gamecock's and Staley's win against Presbyterian

Staley appeared confident after beating Presbyterian. While addressing their win, she also complimented her rivals for showing off their talent.

"We were happy to get out there and knock some rust off. I thought Presbyterian did a great job spacing the floor and utilizing the weak side of the floor. They really did a great job at getting some easy buckets against us," said the coach as per On3.

Dawn Staley also provided updates on her players, especially on Bree Hall, as she was held out for precautionary reasons. Additionally, Kamilla Cardoso is suspended, but she will return to action on Sunday when the Gamecocks face North Carolina. Chloe Kitts, the sophomore forward, also tied her career high of 21 points and secured a double-double with 13 rebounds in the game.

This year's NCAA tournament will allow Staley to showcase her impeccable style. Are you excited to see her game-day outfits? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.