Dawn Staley says Sarah Strong’s presence reduces UConn’s reliance on Paige Bueckers, makes Huskies more dangerous

Dawn Staley highlighted the importance of UConn's senior-freshman duo of Paige Bueckers and Sarah Strong on Friday. While previewing Saturday's game at Colonial Life Arena against the Huskies, Staley shed light on how the two players complemented each other in games.

While the coach of the defending champions praised Bueckers' skills, she said that Geno Auriemma has adeptly deployed Strong beside her to reduce the Huskies' reliance on Buecker. She commended the freshman Strong's versatile skillset, sharing that the Gamecocks' objective will be to strip UConn of its flow.

"They're pretty talented as always, I think they get more of their stuff that they want to get and it's less relying on just Paige to do her thing," she said (at 0:18).

"I think Strong gives them a lot of options because of her ability to score the ball and pass the ball and her IQ factors into what they do. So, I don't think it changes anything as to our emphasis which is to disrupt their flow and fluidity of their offense."

Sarah Strong has emerged as the potential face of UConn this year. Paige Bueckers averages 18.7 points this season and Strong has stepped up whenever the Huskies have needed another offense generator.

In every game Bueckers shot below 50% this season, Strong has contributed tremendously on the offense. This includes 26 points and 12 rebounds against Creighton, 22 points and 13 rebounds against USC and 21 points on 80% shooting against Louisville.

Geno Auriemma compared Sarah Strong to Breanna Stewart

Sarah Strong's first big game for the Huskies came in early December when she made up for Paige Bueckers' low scoring against Holy Cross by mounting her career-best 22 points. Geno Auriemma couldn't help but compare the freshman to his former player Breanna Stewart after the contest.

"I remember Stewie had a November and kind of mid-December blowout where she was just the best player in the country," he said (at 9:10).

"Sarah has a really good outlook on the game. She seems to know what we need at what moment. I mean you can see it. When she gets comfortable, she thinks that any shot she takes is going in."

Despite comparing his freshman to a three-time WNBA champion, Auriemma expected Sarah Strong's production to decrease later in the season.

Strong is yet to score a 20-points in a game this month. This has been the least productive stretch of her season as she is averaging less than 10 points a game in February.

