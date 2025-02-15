Dawn Staley seemingly downplays UConn vs South Carolina rivalry, says Gamecocks prep "similar" for all big games

Dawn Staley's No. 4 South Carolina will face Geno Auriemma's No. 7 UConn Huskies on Saturday. The Gamecocks won over a better-ranked opponent earlier this season. However, Connecticut's star power, Auriemma's winning history and the school's stature in women's basketball make it one of the biggest games of the season.

Nevertheless, Staley is looking at the bigger picture. While talking to media representatives on Friday, the USC coach said she was treating Connecticut like any other game of the season.

"I don't feel it's UConn, I feel it like they want to win, that's what it feels like it," she said (at 2:18).

"Feels like the preparation for all the games that we have to play. Is it a little bit extra special because of UConn? Maybe. But I mean it's very similar to our preparation for for all of our big games."

Dawn Staley and Geno Auriemma's matchups have transitioned to become a headline event in college basketball. While UConn leads the all-time series 9-5, the Gamecocks have dominated the recent past.

After 12 years of losing to Connecticut, South Carolina won its first game ever against the program on Feb. 10, 2020. While Auriemma's team won it again the next year, Staley has won four straight contests since then.

The rise of USC basketball and the Huskies' history in the college hoops world will make for one of the noisiest crowds this season. The sold-out Colonial Life Arena's tickets range from $101 to over $2,500.

Dawn Staley understands the buzz UConn vs South Carolina generates

Like her interview on Friday, Dawn Staley denied having a rivalry with Geno Auriemma in an interview with Taylor Rooks in 2023. However, the three-time NCAA championship coach acknowledged the buzz their matchup creates, saying that it helps the basketball world in a way.

"I wouldn't even say we're rivals because you gotta win, the percentage of them beating us is very high to our low," Dawn Staley noted (at 16:18).

"I just think it's become a great anticipation game for all of basketball, not just college, not just women's basketball but all of college basketball. Because when it's put on television, the viewership is way, way up."

Dawn Staley also shared that she observed Geno Auriemma while coaching Team USA under him and that her first win over UConn is one of her most cherished games.

