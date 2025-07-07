Dawn Staley shows love to South Carolina standout Joyce Edwards for 'playing her Gamecock butt off' in FIBA AmeriCup win

South Carolina Gamecocks star Joyce Edwards was a key cog in coach Dawn Staley's team as they reached the national championship game in April. A few weeks after the loss to the UConn Huskies in the national championship game, Edwards was named to Team USA's 12-person roster for the 2025 FIBA AmeriCup in Chile.

On Sunday evening, Edwards helped Team USA win gold after beating the defending champions, Brazil, 92-84 in the championship game. Edwards tallied 11 points and seven rebounds to seal the win.

Edwards has now won three gold medals for Team USA, including in the 2024 FIBA U18 AmeriCup during which she was named the MVP and the 2023 FIBA U19 World Cup.

After the game, South Carolina coach Dawn Staley posted on X, congratulating Edwards and the Gamecocks-affiliated players, including freshman Ayla McDowell and Chicago Sky star Kamilla Cardoso, who participated in the championship game.

"Congrats to @GamecockWBB own @JoyceEdwards24 on winning the @AmeriCup and playing her gamecock butt off! And shoutout to silver medalists @Kamillascsilva @aylamm2_ for representing Brazil in gamecock fashion in the gold medal game!! Love ladies!!!" Staley tweeted.

Edwards averaged 9.9 points, 1.3 assists, 1.3 steals and 5.6 rebounds per game while McDowell, who will be her teammate in Columbia next season, played four games as a bench option and averaged 2.3 points and 1.0 steal per game.

Cardoso, who led the Gamecocks to an unbeaten national championship last year, averaged 14.9 points, 9.9 rebounds, 2.0 blocks and 2.1 assists during the 2025 AmeriCup.

When Dawn Staley backed Joyce Edwards to be best player

Joyce Edwards joined the South Carolina Gamecocks as the No. 3-ranked prospect in the class of 2024 after winning the Gatorade National Player of the Year and became an immediate starter for the then-reigning national champions.

During March Madness, South Carolina coach Dawn Staley backed Edwards to be the best player in college basketball due to her unique skill set.

“Joyce is going to be the best player in college basketball one day,” Staley said. “I say that only because of her work ethic, and her intellect, and her want. Joyce injects what we need. She plays with huge bravado on both sides of the basketball; she believes, if she’s got a smaller person on her, or a bigger person, that she’s going to score. She defends like she’s unafraid.”

Edwards was the Gamecocks' top points scorer last season and averaged 12.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists as she led South Carolina to the national championship game and to an SEC regular season and Tournament championship double.

