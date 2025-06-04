Dawn Staley subtly flexes success of 'Uncommon favors' following strong debut run

Dawn Staley is experiencing another strong run this offseason. Her latest feat comes through her book, 'Uncommon Favor: Basketball, North Philly, My Mother, and the Life Lessons I Learned from All Three.' The memoir has climbed to No. 2 on the New York Times bestseller list.

The book was released on May 20, 2025, earning widespread praise. Staley spotted one sitting on a shelf, she immediately clicked a selfie with it. The $12 million worth coach (as per Celebrity Net Worth) shared it with the fans to highlight the success and encourage them to get their own copy.

"Yoooooo it is the first time I’m seeing my book UNCOMMON FAVOR in any store. It’s been sold out…small flex!! 🤣🤣🤣. Thank you for the love and support and just joy you’re getting from reading and listening to my book. If you haven’t gotten yours…it’s waiting for you! Love!" she captioned the post.

Dawn Staley's book discusses her life lessons and real-life experiences that shaped her basketball legacy.

The South Carolina coach is a three-time NCAA champion and is coming off a title game appearance. She is also a former WNBA player, Olympic gold medalist and Team USA coach.

Dawn Staley reveals how she named her book

To celebrate the success of her book, the Gamecocks coach set up a small discussion at Columbia on Thursday. The event was attended by around a thousand university students, who then engaged in book signing and clicking pictures with the author.

Dawn Staley was also spotted making and handing over bracelets to her fans. She also answered questions from her supporters and shared her intention behind the book's name in one of her answers.

"I could never get off of the word uncommon," Staley said. "Uncommon was going to be in the title and then you put those two words that I use to describe my life. The Lord has been incredibly giving.

"My cup runneth over when it comes to the success that I have. Those two words describe exactly what has happened for me - from when I was a young child to now and it continues."

Dawn Staley also revealed that she once said "Uncommon Favor" to describe South Carolina's undefeated championship run in one of her interviews.

