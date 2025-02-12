Dawn Staley thanks South Carolina alum A'ja Wilson for sending her a special gift in collab with $105.52 billion worth sneaker giants

Dawn Staley got a surprise gift from Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson, with the South Carolina coach receiving black Nike A'Ones from her former star player. Staley sent her thanks to the WNBA star via X (formerly Twitter), posting two messages and eight photos of Wilson's gift on Tuesday.

Among the snaps that Staley shared were pictures of the box that contained the A'Ones as well as the black shoes. A'One is Wilson's first signature footwear and apparel collection for Nike. The Oregon-based company is valued at $105.52 billion, according to Forbes.

"Well, look what the mailman dropped off today….. @_ajawilson22 thank you for allowing my feet to feel good, look good and do good with these A’Ones!!" Staley wrote.

Dawn Staley posted a follow-up tweet, this time providing a detailed look at her new A'Ones.

"Follow up to my @_ajawilson22 A’Ones: it’s the detail for me! And I don’t think I got all of them but here we go! I need more pix space for these details!" Staley tweeted.

Dawn Staley said in a previous news conference that she had received a pair of A'Ones from Wilson. She liked the comfort of her new Nike shoes but admitted that she wasn't a fan of the Pink A'ura's colorway. Wilson may have heard Staley's comments about her signature shoe, sending her former coach A'Ones that fit her style.

Dawn Staley's South Carolina drops two spots in AP rankings after loss to Texas

The South Carolina Gamecocks had their 17-game unbeaten run snapped on Sunday, losing 66-62 to the Texas Longhorns at Moody Center. They had no answer for Madison Booker, who scored 20 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in their SEC showdown.

South Carolina struggled offensively in that contest, shooting 36.8% from the field. The Gamecocks had difficulty making their outside shots, knocking down just five of their 19 3-point attempts. MiLaysia Fulwiley was the only South Carolina player to score in double figures against Texas, dropping 13 points on 4-of-9 shooting.

South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley argues with an official during the first half at Moody Center. Photo: Imagn

Joyce Edwards failed to score in double figures for the second consecutive game, racking up just nine points in 18 minutes of action. South Carolina's starters had trouble unlocking Texas' defense, combining for just 32 points on 11-for-36 shooting.

The defeat proved costly for Dawn Staley and the Gamecocks, who dropped two spots in the latest Associated Press rankings. They are now ranked fourth, trailing No. 1 UCLA (23-0), No. 2 Notre Dame (21-2) and No. 3 Texas (24-2) after last week's games.

The Gamecocks will look to get back on track when they host the Florida Gators on Thursday at Colonial Life Arena.

