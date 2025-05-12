Days after Dwayne Koroma's transfer, UConn reportedly back in the race for MAAC standout

The UConn Huskies are in contention for one of the top Metro American Athletic Conference players in the transfer portal. This development unfolds in the wake of Dwayne Koroma's commitment to UConn.

On Saturday, Koroma, a 6-foot-8 forward from the Le Moyne Dolphins, committed to play for Dan Hurley and the Huskies, according to CT Insider. Then on Sunday, reports surfaced that UConn is back in the mix for Saint Peter's transfer Armoni Zeigler.

PortalUpdates' X account reported Zeigler visited the University of Connecticut on Sunday.

Zeigler is a sophomore guard who averaged 11.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists while shooting 46.5% from the field last season for the Peacocks. The New York native entered the transfer portal on Mar. 21 after two seasons in Jersey City.

Zeigler also shared a few photos of himself in the Huskies' blue and white gear on his Instagram after his visit.

"Go huskies👀?" he teased in the caption with hashtag #notcommitted.

Dan Hurley and his staff are looking to reload after losing four players to the transfer portal, two to graduation and one to the NBA draft.

UConn prepares for next season with seven new players on roster, including three transfers

After a disappointing season, Dan Hurley is retooling his roster in hopes of competing for another championship.

The Huskies won back-to-back national championships in 2023 and 2024, but last season was a major letdown. They did not win a single trophy and were eliminated in the second round of March Madness by Florida.

For the upcoming campaign, UConn is injecting fresh talent into its roster, welcoming seven new players, three of whom are from the transfer portal, including Le Moyne's Dwayne Koroma. The other two are former four-star recruits: Silas Demary Jr. from Georgia and Malachi Smith from Dayton.

On the other hand, the Huskies' 2025 recruiting class is ranked No. 9 in the country and features a five-star prospect, Braylon Mullins. The former Greenfield-Central star is the top recruit out of Indiana and the No. 12 player overall, according to 247Sports.

UConn also signed two four-star forwards, Eric Reibe and Jacob Furphy, and has a commitment from three-star recruit Jacob Ross. On top of that, the Huskies have a handful of players returning from last year's roster, including rising sophomore Solo Ball and senior Alex Karaban.

