UConn's newest signee Braylon Mullins rated No. 12 in the country 

Future UConn Huskies star Braylon Mullins has been recognized as one of the top players in the country. With the release of On3's final rankings for the 2025 class, Mullins ranked No. 12 overall.

On Monday, On3 updated their rankings, which included 150 high school players. Mullins, a 6-foot-5 guard, finished as a five-star recruit and the highest-ranked player from the state of Indiana in the class.

"Over the past year, Mullins has opened his game up to become much more than a spot shooter. He has become a more dynamic shooter, especially when it comes to establishing his footwork and getting his balance points together shooting off movement," On3's Jamie Shaw wrote.

BYU signee AJ Dybantsa finished as the No. 1 player, followed by Nate Ament, Darryn Peterson, Cameron Boozer and Caleb Wilson rounding out the top five, respectively.

According to 247Sports, Mullins received several offers from 32 Division I schools, including Indiana, North Carolina, UConn, Michigan and Alabama, before deciding to play for Dan Hurley at UConn.

He visited Storrs last summer after his unofficial visit to Kentucky. Mullins had also scheduled visits with Indiana and Michigan. Later in October, the Greenfield-Central star announced his commitment to UConn. He signed his National Letter of Intent with the Huskies in November.

UConn signee Braylon Mullins reflects on winning 2025 Indiana Mr. Basketball

Braylon Mullins became the first UConn commit to win the prestigious Indiana Mr. Basketball award. As a senior at Greenfield-Central, Mullins averaged 32.9 points (most in the state), 7.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game.

"It means the world. There are really not enough words to speak about it," Mullins said via IndyStar.com. "I feel like I did a lot for this community and being able to show that this basketball program is something and having that No. 1 jersey framed on the wall and everything that comes with it is a blessing."

Mullins received 182 of the 344 votes cast, beating out fellow finalists Tre Singleton, Azavier Robinson and Dezmon Briscoe for the coveted title.

In his entire prep career, Braylon Mullins recorded 2,158 points — the most in school history. His single-season total of 887 points, as well as his 52-point outburst in a game, are also program bests.

Mullins, also the Indiana Gatorade Player of the Year, will join alongside four-star prospects Eric Reibe and Jacob Furphy as part of UConn's 2025 recruiting class.

