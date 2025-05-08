Days after heated incident with Hannah Hidalgo, Olivia Miles makes return to TikTok

Former Notre Dame star Olivia Miles posted a video on TikTok after almost a month's absence on the platform. On Tuesday, Miles shared a TikTok of her without speaking or doing anything in particular — she simply stared into the camera, casually walked backward, adjusted her hoodie, and ended the video by flashing a peace sign with her fingers.

Ad

Ad

Trending

The TikTok was posted a few days after a video surfaced of Miles and her former teammate, Hannah Hidalgo, having a heated conversation at the WNBA preseason game between the Dallas Wings and Las Vegas Aces at Purcell Pavilion — Notre Dame's home court.

The once-unstoppable backcourt duo reunited near the tunnel and at first seemed friendly; however, after a few seconds, their gestures became notably more animated.

An X user @katemartinlov3r first posted the clip and captioned it:

Ad

"i need to know the TRUTH.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Neither Olivia Miles nor Hidalgo has publicly addressed the conversation or any possible beef between them.

Fans had speculated online about a potential rift between them when Miles surprisingly entered the transfer portal in late March and a few days later committed to TCU.

Hannah Hidalgo shared her thoughts on Olivia Miles' transfer news

In January, Olivia Miles and Hannah Hidalgo were featured on the cover of SLAM magazine, where they talked about their bond in depth. However, that all changed within a few months.

Ad

Miles decided to forgo the WNBA draft and enter the transfer portal. In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda in April, Hidalgo gave her honest thoughts on Miles' decision.

"You know it was her decision. If that’s what she thought the best decision for her was, then that’s that is best for her," Hannah said. "I don’t know what’s best for her. Only she knows what’s best for her. So whatever she has going on, I wish her all the best. But I’m really focused on what me and my teammates have going on right now."

Hidalgo also responded to Miles, addressing fan questions about whether they were on good terms, saying that she was happy that Miles cleared the air.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Salim Prajapati Salim is a writer at Sportskeeda covering College Basketball. Salim holds a degree in Civil Engineering and has two years of experience writing about both NBA and College Basketball. He has a knack for learning and is passionate about seeking new knowledge.



A basketball enthusiast since his college days, Salim developed a love for the sport through Stephen Curry and most recently Luka Doncic has become his favorite player. He started following college basketball after Angel Reese's breakout season with LSU in 2022.



Apart from basketball, Salim is also a huge fan of football. As much as he enjoys watching games, he is also equally invested in playing the sport. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here