Days after Kentucky visit, Tyran Stokes sends 3-word message amid Arkansas links

Tyran Stokes — the No. 1 prospect in the 2026 class — has received 18 scholarship offers, per 247 Sports. Some of the top programs in the nation, including Kentucky, Kansas, Houston, Auburn, Michigan and Louisville, are vying for his talents.

Stokes has visited three schools, with Mark Pope's Kentucky Wildcats being the most recent on June 8. Before that, he had stopped by the University of Louisville and the University of Kansas.

On Thursday, On3's Joe Tipton, in his recruiting notebook, mentioned the Arkansas Razorbacks as a school to watch in the Tyran Stokes sweepstakes.

"There is one more program that I could see making a run at Stokes and making things interesting — Arkansas," Tipton wrote. "There were some rumblings about BYU’s involvement as Stokes is a former high school and AAU teammate of Cougars’ star freshman AJ Dybantsa."

With so many moving parts and still over a year until Stokes has to make a decision, he appears to be enjoying the process and taking it all in. In response to the predictions and forecasts, the 6-foot-7 froward reacted on X (formerly Twitter).

"Yall funny bro 😂," Stokes wrote.

Tyran Stokes shares what representing his city means on national stage

Tyran Stokes was one of the 32 young ballers selected to participate in the 2025 USA Basketball U19 training camp in Colorado Springs. Stokes, who reps Notre Dame High School in California, in an interview with Kentucky Sports Radio, discussed his invitation to Colorado.

"Representing the state with this opportunity with USA Basketball speaks for itself and is significant," Stokes said, per On3. "Being from Kentucky means a lot to me but representing Louisville really matters to me.

"Being able to do things that shine a light on the city is a good thing. My journey and putting on for the city feels good because I come from a small place where they have my back and I have theirs."

Born in Louisville, KY, Stokes has been on the move since a young age. He moved to San Diego and Atlanta before heading to Napa, CA.

Besides Stokes, three other players who were invited to the training camp have ties with Kentucky — Malachi Moreno, Jasper Johnson and Taylen Kinney.

