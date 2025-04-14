Days after Olivia Miles transfer, Arizona State transfer Kennedy Basham commits to Mark Campbell's TCU

The TCU Horned Frogs have secured junior forward Kennedy Basham after she announced her commitment. The transfer came days after Notre Dame guard Olivia Miles signed with TCU on Tuesday. The 6-foot-7 Basham announced her decision to join the Horned Frogs on Sunday in an Instagram post that featured her sitting on a chair and posing with a customized ball.

Ad

Basham's signing is the program’s fifth transfer portal addition this offseason under Mark Campbell.

Ad

Trending

Basham is set to bring her size, experience and shot-blocking presence to a TCU squad looking to build on its impressive 2024-25 campaign. TCU finished with a record-setting 34-4 season, including Big 12 regular-season & tournament championships and the program’s first Elite Eight appearance.

Basham averaged 5.7 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game, starting 25 of 32 games last season with Arizona State. Basham shot 42.9% and knocked down 36.4% of her 3 -point attempts.

In three years of college basketball, Basham has shown consistent improvement in her rebounding, putting up 1.4, 3.5 and 6.5 rebounds in the 2022-23, 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons, respectively

Ad

Kennedy Basham began her college career at Oregon, where she made 47 appearances and 24 starts before she transferred to Arizona State. Despite the departure of 6-foot-7 center Sedona Prince, who declared for the 2025 WNBA Draft, TCU is set to have four players who are 6-foot-7 or taller on next season’s roster.

Clara Silva gushes over Kennedy Basham’s Instagram announcement

On Sunday, forward Kennedy Basham made her commitment to TCU with an Instagram announcement.

Ad

Posing like royalty on a golden throne and donning her new Horned Frogs jersey, Basham held a glittering basketball marked with “TCU”. The statement image stirred up a reaction from fellow 6-foot-7 player and soon-to-be teammate Clara Silva.

Ad

Silva, who also transferred to TCU this offseason from Kentucky, reacted with a pair of heart-eyes emojis under Basham’s post.

"😍😍," Silva commented.

Clara Silva gushes over Kennedy Basham’s Instagram announcement - Image source: Instagram/kennedybashamm

Basham is the second 6-foot-7 player to commit to the Horned Frogs this off season, joining former Kentucky center Clara Silva. The program is also set to welcome two incoming recruits for the 2025-26 season, 6-foot-7 Emily Hunter from Nolensville, Tennessee, and 6-foot-8 Sarah Portlock from Victoria, Australia.

Silva and Basham now headline a new-look frontcourt for the Horned Frogs, who are preparing for life after Sedona Prince.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Victor Isikhueme Victor Isikhueme is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Bachelor’s Degree in Building Technology. His passion for sports led him to become a sports writer and Victor has seven years of experience at V93 Media, Covenant University Premier League and AfroSport Media Network.



Victor ran track and field at high school and university (100m, 200m 4x100m, High Jump and Long Jump) and played football at university and at a semi-professional level.



His favorite basketball players are Zion Williamson and Steph Curry. Williamson because of his immense potential and Curry because of the way he changed the game.



When not working, Victor is a gamer, both competitively and casually. He enjoys listening to sports podcasts, watching sports shows and playing Football Manager. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here