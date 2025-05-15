Days before withdrawal deadline, Michigan commit Yaxel Lendeborg reflects on NBA draft decision: "This process is really opening my eyes"

Yaxel Lendeborg, the No. 1 player in the transfer portal, is contemplating whether to honor his commitment to Michigan or pursue professional opportunities. While there's still a month left before the NBA draft withdrawal deadline, he must make his decision by May 28 if he wants to maintain college eligibility.

Lendeborg, a 6-foot-9 forward, committed to Michigan in April after transferring from UAB, while also declaring for the NBA draft to assess his options. He had a productive week at the draft combine in Chicago but remains uncertain about his next steps.

"I know I just said 60-40 with Michigan, man, but this whole process is really opening my eyes," Lendeborg said (per On3). "I feel like now I’m definitely equal. I’m super stuck — quicksand, whatever you want to call it. I’m stuck in between, for sure.

Yaxel Lendeborg added that the entire process has been "insane" and that he's stuck in the middle because he loves the idea of going to Ann Arbor and developing his game, but the NBA is also his dream.

Lendeborg had a strong senior season at UAB, averaging 17.7 points and 11.4 rebounds per game. However, as he noted, the level of competition at the Combine is far superior to what he was used to in college.

"The different pace, how much better these guys are over here. I didn’t see too many misses when we were playing the other team," Lendeborg said. "A lot of guys are super athletic, and it’s really something to be in."

Analyst believes Yaxel Lendeborg's stock surged after an impressive NBA draft combine

Following Yaxel Lendeborg's impressive display at the NBA draft combine, 247Sports' Adam Finkelstein believes the UAB transfer forward could be a surprise first-round pick in the upcoming draft.

"I’m going to tell you the truth — (Lendeborg) has got some serious momentum, and it sounds like he may be in this draft to stay," Finkelstein said (6:16).

"Lendeborg was maybe one of the biggest winners of the measurements, measured 6-8.5 without shoes on ... fourth-highest differential in the field, and over a 9-foot standing reach. Add that to some of the playmaking and passing he’s got some definite momentum heading into the first round."

ESPN's latest mock draft projects Lendeborg as the No. 29 overall pick to the Phoenix Suns. Yahoo Sports had him going No. 24 to the Oklahoma City Thunder in a mock draft published on Monday.

