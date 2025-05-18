Days after withdrawing from NBA draft, Arkansas transfer Boogie Fland sets visit to SEC powerhouse

Arkansas Razorbacks guard Boogie Fland has already booked a program visit just days after he officially withdrew his name from the 2025 NBA draft. On Sunday, per @tiptonedits on Instagram, the spitfire scorer is slated to visit the Florida Gators campus on Monday as he looks for a new school for next season.
"NEWS: Boogie Fland will take an official visit to Florida tomorrow, per @tiptonedits," @recruitsnews on Instagram captioned.
Fland withdrew from this year's draft on Tuesday; he had been projected as a second-round pick by ESPN.
On April 4, the incoming sophomore declared for the NBA draft but kept his college basketball eligibility. He also entered his name into the transfer portal after just one season with the Razorbacks.
Fland had a strong freshman season for coach John Calipari's Razorbacks in 2024-2025. The Bronx, New York native averaged 13.5 points, 3.2 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.5 steals per contest for a Razorbacks team that finished with an overall record of 22-14, 8-10 during SEC play this year.
Boogie Fland could boost Florida Gators' chances of repeating as national champions in 2025-2026
If Fland does end up joining Florida, he will play a key part in the team's national championship defense. The Gators went on a tear last season, finishing with an overall record of 36-4, 14-4 during 2025 conference play en route to the national title.
Todd Golden's Gators won their third national title in program history, and their first since 2007, after outlasting the Houston Cougars, 65-63.
However, key members of the national title-winning team in Walter Clayton Jr., Will Richard and Alijah Martin are moving on to the NBA. Meanwhile, Denzel Aberdeen transferred to Kentucky.
Golden has already secured a couple of transfers in AJ Brown and Xaivian Lee, and Fland's addition would strengthen their title odds further. ESPN currently puts Florida's odds of defending its title at +2000, which is tied for the seventh-best in college basketball.
The last time the Gators won the national championship, they did so in back-to-back fashion in 2006 and 2007 under coach Billy Donovan.
Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here