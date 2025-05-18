Days after withdrawing from NBA draft, Arkansas transfer Boogie Fland sets visit to SEC powerhouse

Arkansas Razorbacks guard Boogie Fland has already booked a program visit just days after he officially withdrew his name from the 2025 NBA draft. On Sunday, per @tiptonedits on Instagram, the spitfire scorer is slated to visit the Florida Gators campus on Monday as he looks for a new school for next season.

Ad

"NEWS: Boogie Fland will take an official visit to Florida tomorrow, per @tiptonedits," @recruitsnews on Instagram captioned.

Ad

Trending

Fland withdrew from this year's draft on Tuesday; he had been projected as a second-round pick by ESPN.

On April 4, the incoming sophomore declared for the NBA draft but kept his college basketball eligibility. He also entered his name into the transfer portal after just one season with the Razorbacks.

Fland had a strong freshman season for coach John Calipari's Razorbacks in 2024-2025. The Bronx, New York native averaged 13.5 points, 3.2 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.5 steals per contest for a Razorbacks team that finished with an overall record of 22-14, 8-10 during SEC play this year.

Ad

Boogie Fland could boost Florida Gators' chances of repeating as national champions in 2025-2026

Ad

If Fland does end up joining Florida, he will play a key part in the team's national championship defense. The Gators went on a tear last season, finishing with an overall record of 36-4, 14-4 during 2025 conference play en route to the national title.

Todd Golden's Gators won their third national title in program history, and their first since 2007, after outlasting the Houston Cougars, 65-63.

However, key members of the national title-winning team in Walter Clayton Jr., Will Richard and Alijah Martin are moving on to the NBA. Meanwhile, Denzel Aberdeen transferred to Kentucky.

Ad

Golden has already secured a couple of transfers in AJ Brown and Xaivian Lee, and Fland's addition would strengthen their title odds further. ESPN currently puts Florida's odds of defending its title at +2000, which is tied for the seventh-best in college basketball.

The last time the Gators won the national championship, they did so in back-to-back fashion in 2006 and 2007 under coach Billy Donovan.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Koby del Rosario Koby del Rosario is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda who took up BS in Advertising Management at De La Salle University, one of the big "four" universities in the Philippines. Koby has over four years of experience with Complex PH, M2.0 Communications, The LaSallian, Daily Tribune, and Time Attack Manila.



Koby's favorite college team would have to be the North Carolina Tar Heels. Apart from being MJ's alma mater, Koby has always been fond of the Jordan silhouettes that release in the school's colors (being a sneakerhead himself).



His past favorite college players would have to be Russell Westbrook (UCLA) and Markelle Fultz (Washington). With Russ, his 1-2 punch with Kevin Love during their UCLA days was something Koby marveled at as Russ became his favorite player to watch post-Kobe.



Besides playing basketball, Koby enjoys nightlife, collecting sneakers, and playing video games. Apart from hosting parties and taking pictures for parties/bars/clubs, Koby is learning to DJ as a hobby with all sorts of house and hip-hop as the main genres. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here