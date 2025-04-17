Days after WNBA draft snub, Sedona Prince shares new workout clip on IG: "Not too shabby"

TCU Horned Frogs center Sedona Prince just concluded her lengthy collegiate basketball career in the 2024-2025 season. On March 31, the stalwart's final campaign ended after her team lost to the Texas Longhorns as the No. 2 seed by 11 points, 58-47, in the Elite Eight of this year's national tournament.

Prince is calling it quits with her college tenure after spending the last two years with the Mark Campbell-coached squad. She was the starting big throughout the Horned Frogs' most successful campaign in program history, with their deepest run in March Madness, as well as winning the 2025 Big 12 conference regular season championship and tourney title.

But, even with the success she has garnered throughout her college hoops stint, Prince was left undrafted in the 2025 WNBA draft on Monday, April 14, as she did not hear her name get called throughout the three rounds. The 6'7 player uploaded a workout clip of herself on Instagram with the caption:

"Not too shabby."

(image credits: @sedonaprince on Instagram)

There's no word was to where Prince will be taking her talents next, given that she is considered to be a seven-year collegiate athlete already. She was originally going to play for the Longhorns, but never played due to injury. She then transferred to the Oregon Ducks for her first couple of playing years before sitting out with an elbow injury in her third year.

Reasons vary as to why Sedona Prince may have gone undrafted ranging from her age, her injury history, as well as more serious issues around her that made WNBA teams pass up on the Liberty Hill, Texas native. Her one-year teammate in spitfire dynamo Hailey Van Lith, however, was drafted in the first round with the No. 11 pick to the Chicago Sky.

Sedona Prince has been at the forefront of physical and sexual abuse allegations

The issues surrounding Sedona Prince include a plethora of physical and sexual allegations that stem back to 2019. Perhaps one of the more promiment ones was when TikTok influencer Olivia Stabile called her out through a series of videos in 2024 entitled, "Who the F*ck Did I Take to Mexico?", where it has since arisen several other accusations going Prince's way.

Rumblings have since circulated that this may be a driving force for Sedona Prince to not get picked up by any teams from the league despite her averaging standout numbers of 14.3 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 2.3 blocks throughout her college tenure that ended with the TCU Horned Frogs.

