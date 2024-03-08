Dayton vs VCU injury report and predictions, March 8: Latest on Max Shulga, Javon Bennett and more

The VCU Rams and the 25th-ranked Dayton Flyers go head-to-head in the regular season finale on Friday evening. The injury reports for both programs will be intriguing as some impactful players find themselves potentially less than 100%. Let's take a look at Dayton and VCU's injury report to see how the game will wind up.

Dayton vs. VCU injury report

Max Shulga, VCU

Senior guard Max Shulga is questionable with back spasms after missing the last week of action. He has not played since March 2, and his ability is critical for the program to be successful.

Shulga is averaging 15.0 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.0 steals in 32.9 minutes of game time. He's one of the top shooters in the conference, producing 44.2% from the floor and 41.6% from the 3-point line.

Also Read: Dan Hurley's UConn game has NFL archrivals Matt LaFleur & Matt Eberflus sharing one frame enjoying popcorn

Javon Bennett, Dayton

Sophomore guard Javon Bennett has been a starter for the Dayton Flyers but missed the last match with a thumb injury and is questionable for today's game.

He played the first 28 games and is averaging 29.4 minutes while shooting at a decent level with a shooting split of 40.4/32.3/81.4 and averaging 8.9 points, 2.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.3 steals per game.

Who will win Dayton vs. VCU?

The Dayton Flyers are expected to win this game as they are 7.5-point home favorites, and the injury report would not scare them here. Junior forward Daron Holmes II is far and away the best player on the court, as he is 30th in the NCAA in scoring (20.1 points per game) while shooting 55.3% from the field and 38.7% from beyond the arc.

Their offense has been incredible, as they are scoring and shooting better. VCU is on a two-game losing streak, scoring 66.0 points in that span. Overall, go with the Dayton Flyers to cover the spread in this game, as they are the better overall team.

Also Read: "The absolute worst attitude" - College hoops world roast $3.1 million NIL-valued Caitlin Clark for calling for technical against Ohio State