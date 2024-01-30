Fresh from buying Colorado coach and his father, Deion Sanders, a house, Coach Prime's eldest son, Deion Sanders Jr., who has been accused of unnecessarily showing off his family's wealth, pivoted in his latest statement on social media.

In an Instagram post about the rise in inflation in his hometown of Dallas, ranking it No. 1 in the country, Sanders Jr. said:

"Yearprices are getting kind of crazy."

Deion Sanders stays tough on his team

With the CFB offseason in full swing, Deion Sanders, who is used to the limelight, is drilling his recruits and 2024 team in manners with the season still months away.

In a video shown on "Well Off Media," Sanders is shown teaching his charges how to take care of each other. The video is titled:

“Y’all NEED TO CHECK EACH OTHER."

"What we had back in college when we used to go to the club, we checked each other, we made sure we were straight like we would standing in the line, and somebody say book a check and they would have their nose up, and we would say left corner, go clean that, clean that, we straight, we checked each other, I'm dead serious, we did," he is seen saying in the video.

"When y'all come out here, whoever's the leader, let's do uniform check,” he added. “So, you shouldn't have to come out here and nobody in the wait room or a coach should have to tell you about your uniform code."

Sanders went viral last year as the season was beginning. He gave a tough message in an address to his players when a fight broke out in training, and some recruits walked off the gridiron.

“I seen two of you walking off, over there, and you've got a key teammate fighting," Sanders said. "Where they do that at? Where they do that at? ONE FIGHTS, WE ALL FIGHT! You understand that? I don't want to see you all walking off when somebody's fighting. Never again!"

“I don’t care about culture," Sanders said. "I don’t even care if they like each other. I want to win. I have been on some teams where the quarterback didn’t like the receiver, but they darn sure made harmony when the ball was snapped. And we’re not like that. Trust me, these kids are very fond of one another."