Deion Sanders’ daughter Shelomi Sanders drops 3-word reaction to Alabama A&M teammate’s heartfelt message  

Deion Sanders’ daughter, Shelomi Sanders, dropped a reaction on Alabama A&M teammate Jaiyah Harris-Smith’s Instagram post on Tuesday. Harris-Smith dropped a heartfelt message paying tribute to her basketball journey.

Ad

Harris-Smith, who played for the Ole Miss Rebels as a freshman and then for the UALR Trojans for two seasons, averaged 4.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists while shooting 41.0% as a senior this season.

“First, I want to say thank you God for blessing me with the opportunity,” Smith wrote.

Ad

Trending

In the comments section, Shelomi Sanders showed her support for the guard.

“Aweeee jaiyah waydaee,” Sanders said.

Shelomi Sanders drops 3-word reaction to Alabama A&M teammate’s heartfelt message - Image source: Instagram/_jaiyah.

Shelomi Sanders started her college basketball career at Jackson State, spending one season (2022-2023), then moving to the Colorado Buffaloes to spend another season (2023-2024) before finally arriving with the Alabama A&M Bulldogs in 2024. This season, the junior guard averaged 1.2 points, 0.4 rebounds and 0.3 assists while shooting 23.3%.

Ad

Shelomi Sanders takes fans on the journey through her day

Shelomi Sanders, the daughter of Pro Football Hall of Famer and Colorado football coach Deion Sanders, flaunted and gave her fans a peek into her day in an Instagram post on Tuesday. She shared a set of images giving her followers a glimpse into her life.

In one of the images, she’s seated in a salon, capturing a mirror selfie. In another, Shelomi was on the basketball court, dressed in her maroon-and-white team gear, in midshot motion. One of the eye-catching posts was her close-up smile, revealing a set of sparkling grills, as she appeared to be talking in the video.

Ad

Ad

Shelomi Sanders is building her own brand, and it all started when she left Colorado in search of "good vibes." Sanders was in search of fulfillment as a player and how that search prevented her from quitting.

In February, Sanders signed an NIL deal with Rihanna's Savage X Fenty brand, becoming an ambassador and a stakeholder in the apparel brand.

Sanders has continued to expand her brand, which includes deals with Oikas, KFC and Dexcom. Despite having Type 1 diabetes, Sanders has been open about how she has managed the condition while also being an athlete.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place