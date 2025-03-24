"Smell nice just like you got off the court": When $45,000,000 worth Deion Sanders poked fun at daughter Shelomi with "compliments"

Deion Sanders, known for his sharp wit, playfully poked fun at his daughter Shelomi in a lighthearted exchange of "compliments." In an August 2023 video shared on the YouTube channel 'Deion Sanders @ Colorado & Family', the father-daughter duo showcased their humor by trading quirky remarks.

Ad

“Man, you smell nice, just like you got off the court,” Sanders joked, setting the tone.

Shelomi, quick to respond, teased her dad about his infamous eight toes—a result of two amputations due to blood clots.

“Dang, your foot’s looking real good, even though you only got eight toes,” she quipped.

Ad

Trending

Not to be outdone, Coach Prime, who is worth $45 million (per Celebrity Net Worth), chimed back with:

“Oh man, your eye color is wonderful,” before Shelomi delivered her own jab at his hair: “Dang, your hair looks really nice - it’s almost like it’s real.”

Shelomi, a basketball player herself, began her college career at Jackson State before transferring to the University of Colorado and eventually Alabama A&M.

Ad

Deion Sanders honors his mother in a heartfelt way

Deion Sanders is honoring his mother and fans can join the celebration. The Colorado Buffaloes head coach has teamed up with Nike to release a special edition sneaker called the "Love Letter to Connie."

Ad

Dedicated to his mother, Connie Knight, the Air DT Max 96 comes in two shades of red with pink and white accents. The shoes will be available on May 7, just in time for Mother's Day, priced at $170.

This tribute holds deep meaning for Sanders, who often credits his mother’s sacrifices for his success. From driving hours to watch his games at Florida State to helping with everyday tasks, Connie’s support shaped his journey.

Ad

Her reaction to the announcement was pure joy. Sharing a photo of Sanders holding the sneakers on Instagram, she wrote:

“God is so good!”

Screenshot, via Instagram

The heartfelt gesture and Connie’s emotional response underscore the powerful bond between them.

Also Read: $45M worth Deion Sanders reveals what he does when he is “going through it”

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place