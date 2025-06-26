Deion Sanders’ daughter Shelomi Sanders shares special delivery with Nike kicks

  • home icon
By Nishant
Published Jun 26, 2025 18:34 GMT
NCAA Womens Basketball: UCLA at Colorado - Source: Imagn
Shelomi Sanders, daughter of NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, shared a special package from Nike on her Instagram.

On Thursday, Shelomi shared a photo of a pair of white Nike sneakers with black accents. She tagged Deion Sanders' Instagram account on the story. Nike has partnered with Sanders spanning decades, starting in the 90s.

Shelomi Sanders via Instagram Stories
Shelomi Sanders via Instagram Stories

Nike continues to celebrate its partnership with Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders. The Hall of Famer’s iconic Diamond Turf line was revived in 2024, including the “Colorado Home,” “Colorado Away,” and “Ravens” editions. All of the re-releases sold out quickly.

Now, Nike has teamed up with Sanders’ eldest son, Deion Sanders Jr., to release a black, white, and red colourway of the Diamond Turf 92. The collaboration is designed to honour Coach Prime’s “unforgettable legacy,” while also focusing on the performance and streetwear appeal of the design.

Deion Jr., a social media creator and Colorado Buffaloes media personality, shared pictures holding the footwear.

“Yes, sir,” he tweeted.
The Diamond Turf 92 “Black” is expected to launch this fall for $155 on Nike.com and select retailers.

Shelomi Sanders partners with CREEJ to tackle clean water crisis in marginalized U.S. communities

On Tuesday, Shelomi Sanders, a guard for Alabama A&M, announced her partnership with the Centre for Rural Enterprise and Environmental Justice (CREEJ). The initiative aims to address the ongoing water and sanitation crisis affecting rural communities across the U.S.

Taking to Instagram, Shelomi explained her motivation:

"So I just wanted to come on here and talk to you about something. So, it’s known that so many communities in the US are still living without basic needs like clean water or even a proper sewage system. That’s why I’m proud to be partnering with CREEJ, the Centre for Rural Enterprise and Environmental Justice. Not only are they fighting for justice, but they are bringing real change to underserved rural areas. So, I stand with CREEJ and their mission to make clear and safe living conditions a right and not a privilege.”
Coach Prime responded with a simple 🙏🏾 emoji, showing his support for the cause. The Sanders family has long been active in community-focused work, from Deion’s post-Katrina efforts to upgrading facilities at Jackson State.

Shelomi’s CREEJ partnership joins her $299,000 NIL portfolio, which includes Savage X Fenty, META, and KFC.

Nishant

Nishant is a Delhi-based journalist at Sportskeeda specializing in High School Sports. He graduated in Mathematical Sciences and is pursuing a Masters in Operational Research at Delhi University.

With his educational background and over four years of experience, Nishant likes to be precise with information. He is passionate about cricket, football, basketball, and chess, often writing about events and game analysis.

His favorite team is the Michigan Wolverines, and he thoroughly enjoyed their unbeaten season and championship win, especially when it culminated in Jim Harbaugh fulfilling his promise of getting a tattoo.

When he is not working or watching sports, Nishant likes to play football and write poetry. Wrapping everything in humor with relatable memes and defending his heart out on the football field is why he gets up every day.

