Deion Sanders' daughter, Shelomi, shares heartfelt Mother’s Day tribute to Pilar Sanders with timeless snaps

Deion Sanders' daughter, Shelomi Sanders, shared a heartfelt Mother's Day tribute to Pilar Sanders, posting several snaps of them bonding together on her Instagram stories on Sunday.

The Alabama A&M guard shared a photo of them hanging out when she was still a young kid. They had huge smiles on their faces while posing on top of an ATV.

"Happy Mother's Day to the best mom/bestfriend ever. I love you @pilarsanders," Shelomi wrote.

Shelomi Sanders penned a Mother's Day tribute to her mom, Pilar Sanders, on her Instagram story. Source: Instagram/@shelomisanders

Shelomi Sanders, who was born on Dec. 14, 2003, is the youngest child of Pilar and her ex-husband Deion Sanders. They have two other children together - Shilo and Shedeur. Shilo was born on Feb. 9, 2000. Pilar gave birth to Shedeur on Feb. 7, 2002.

Pilar Sanders has been her daughter's No. 1 supporter throughout her basketball career. She displayed that last year when Shelomi decided to leave Colorado and transfer to Alabama A&M. That move didn't sit well with Deion Sanders, but Pilar stood up for her child, saying in a YouTube video that Shelomi should put herself first.

Shelomi decided to step away from Boulder after getting very little playing time during the 2023-24 season. She made just five appearances for the Buffaloes, averaging 1.8 minutes per game in her sophomore year.

When Pilar Sanders watched Shelomi Sanders live in Alabama A&M's game against Alabama State

Pilar Sanders got to see her daughter, Shelomi Sanders, in action for Alabama A&M on Jan. 18, when the Bulldogs faced the Alabama State Lady Hornets. She traveled to Huntsville to support her daughter in the rivalry game, wearing a custom jacket with Alabama A&M's colors and No. 22 emblazoned on her outfit.

It was a family affair for the junior guard as her father, Deion Sanders, also watched the game, sitting courtside at the Event Center. They proved to be a lucky charm for the Bulldogs, who pulled off a 54-47 victory.

Lauryn Pendleton and Kalia Walker scored in double figures for Alabama A&M, dropping 17 and 13 points, respectively. Shelomi failed to score in that contest, going 0-for-3 from the floor.

