Dick Vitale calls out NCAA over "out of control" NIL spending from top schools

Former NBA and college basketball coach Dick Vitale has spoken his mind on the NIL spending from top schools in recent years. In an X post on Wednesday, the veteran sportscaster slammed the NCAA for not having control over certain teams' spending limits for college athletes.

Ad

"Come on what is going on is totally out of control - are you serious some schools in hoops will have $20 MILLION dollars in the NIL to distribute - oh yes a farce college sports has become -please @NCAA change in the NCAA booklet welcome to the PROS for revenue sports," Vitale wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Vitale also responded to analyst Fran Fraschilla, who voiced his frustrations with the transfer portal on X.

“Fran u are being KIND – hard to believe what is going on – the leaders do zilch to bring any stability – it is absolutely INSANE with the revenue sports. But the NCAA student athletes – at the power conferences it is PRO SPORTS – totally agree it is wacky!” Vitale said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

This offseason, more than 2,000 college basketball players reportedly entered the transfer portal. While some sought different challenges, others were motivated by NIL money.

A few weeks ago, it was reported that Rob Wright transferred from Baylor to BYU after being offered a $3.5 million NIL deal. Last week, PJ Haggerty entered the transfer portal looking for a NIL deal reportedly around $4 million, after playing one season with Memphis.

Vitale clearly appears to be frustrated by some of the NIL deals for high-profile players, who will look to transfer to different programs for the money.

Ad

Dick Vitale hopes to return to broadcasting for 2025-26 season after battling cancer

Veteran commentator Dick Vitale - Source: Getty

Dick Vitale returned to commentary on Feb. 8, 2025, after nearly two years away battling cancer. The ESPN sportscaster received a standing ovation at the Duke vs. Clemson game at Littlejohn Coliseum.

Ad

When Vitale called his final game of the season, which was the ACC Tournament final, he got emotional and hoped to return to his announcing duties next season.

Vitale, 85, called his first college basketball game on Dec. 5, 1979. He is now recognized as one of the most iconic announcers in the sport's history.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More

Grizzlies Nation! You can check out the latest Memphis Grizzlies Schedule and dive into the Grizzlies Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.