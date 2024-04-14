Did Kyle Filipowski declare for the draft? Duke star's career decision explored

Kyle Filipowski, a five-star recruit from the class of 2022 for Duke, announced his decision about his future through X (formerly Twitter) on Friday.

Did Kyle Filipowski declare for the draft?

Kyle Filipowski has declared for the 2024 NBA Draft and has decided to conclude his Duke journey after his sophomore season.

"After careful consideration and consultation with the people closest to me, I have decided to declare for the NBA Draft," he said. "This has been a lifelong dream of mine , and I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to pursue it."

In the social media post, he also thanked his coaches and teammates in a heartfelt message.

"I also want to extend my heartfelt appreciation to my coaches, teammates, and everyone else who has helped me along the way," he added.

"Your guidance, mentorship, and sacrifices have played the ultimate role in shaping me both as a player and as a person. While I may no longer call Durham home, know that will always carry this community with me."

6-foot-11 Kyle Filipowski played an important role in Duke's success over the last two years. In his freshman season, he was voted Tournament MVP for his dominant play in the ACC tournament. In 2023, he had 20 points and 10 rebounds in the ACC championship game versus Virginia, which ended 59-49.

He was named the ACC Player of the Week in his sophomore season. In the 2023–24 season, he averaged 16.4 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. He was a key player for Duke in the NCAA tournament in 2024 but had an upset loss against NC State in the Elite Eight.

Kyle Filipowski was the leader for Duke in terms of points and rebounds per game in his freshman and sophomore seasons. He had a field-goal percentage of 50.5% and a free-throw percentage of 67.1%.

Kyle Filipowski NBA Draft Projection

In the CBS Draft Prospects ranking, Filipowski ranks No. 15 in the 2024 NBA Draft. Kyle will be important for any team due to his versatility.

His 3-point shooting stands at 34.8%, which also adds to his portfolio for the upcoming NBA Draft. According to several mock drafts, he is predicted to go to the Philadelphia 76ers.