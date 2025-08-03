"Did they run everywhere?": Hoops fans react as UConn's Dan Hurley brings back Andre Jackson & Joey Calcaterra for training camp

UConn coach Dan Hurley could not lead the Huskies to a national championship three-peat, falling in the second round of the NCAA Tournament last season. The Huskies lost talents to the NBA from the previous season's championship-winning team, including Milwaukee Bucks guard Andre Jackson Jr. (2022-2023) and Joey Calcaterra (2022-2023), who joined the Stockton Kings (G League).Last week, Jackson and Calcaterra returned to Storrs to train with Hurley's reconstituted team for the 2025-2025 season. The Huskies posted pictures on Instagram of the former national champions training hard and conferring with the charismatic UConn coach. The post was captioned:&quot;Couple of champs at practice this week 💪.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCollege hoops fans on Instagram had mixed reactions to Dan Hurley utilizing Andre Jackson and Joey Calcaterra in training.&quot;Did they run everywhere?&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;Rumor has it Andre is still running,&quot; another fan wrote.&quot;I love that Hurley's guys come back, it shows the relationships he has with guys. I also love how intense Hurley is being with Andre right there. Some things never change,&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;Jackson is my favorite. The kid just out works everyone to create opportunities and absolutely relentless!&quot; Another fan wrote.&quot;Champions in the house,&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;Great to see them practicing with their alma mater!&quot; Another fan wrote.Fan's comments on IGFan's comments on IGWhen Dan Hurley picked Andre Jackson over Stephon CastleIn February, during the NBA All-Star weekend, former UConn Huskies stars Stephon Castle and Andre Jackson Jr., who had both won titles under Dan Hurley, participated in the NBA Slam Dunk Contest. While speaking to the media before the event, Hurley backed Jackson to win the contest over Castle.&quot;I've got to go with Andre,&quot; Dan Hurley said. &quot;It's hard to pick between the two champions. Steph is really athletic and strong. I don't know if I ever looked at Steph and said, 'high-flying dunk contest guy,' although he's been all over the rims this year. He's been hanging all over the rims in the NBA.&quot;This guy should be trying to take off from the foul line or something. As much as it pains me to go against another champion, I would put my money on Andre. He gets his chin above the rim, he's got to be able to figure something out.&quot;Despite averaging 6.0 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game during three seasons in Storrs, Andre Jackson was a key contributor to Dan Hurley's first national championship-winning team at UConn. Stephon Castle averaged 11.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists during Hurley's second championship win.