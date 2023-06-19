Top 3 NBA draft fits for UConn guard Andre Jackson Jr: Feat. San Antonio, Lakers, and Boston Celtics

Andre Jackson Jr. of the University of Connecticut declared for the 2023 NBA draft in March and he's one of the picks that shows immense upside value. It helped his stock that he impressed at the NBA Draft Combine and is one of this year's most interesting prospects.

He also won the NCAA national championship with UConn which only helped his value. He is an interesting player with occasional streaky shooting but very instinctive and silky passing combined with a tight handle on the ball.

Jackson's draft projections

Jackson, standing at 6'6 has the build of a modern NBA wing but can also slot in as a point guard, offering versatility as a major selling point. Andre was one of the players that went for pre-draft workouts at the Lakers a week before the 2023 draft night. Boston Celtics has also been touted as a potential destination with their thirty-fifth pick.

He could be one of the steals of this draft class which could tempt the San Antonio Spurs to take a gamble considering the fact that one of their guaranteed picks will be Victor Wembanyama.

Jackson has been mocked to be a late first or early second-round pick which would suit the San Antonio Spurs who have the 33rd pick as well. Of course, the Spurs will pick Victor Wembanyama with their number one draft pick, Andre could well join him there.

Where does his value lie?

He has shown value in being a possible two-way playmaker with his instinctive passing being one of his best assets. He has shown inventiveness in how he can dribble to unbalance the opponent or choose to find a teammate in a good position to shoot.

Another aspect of Jackson's talent that will appeal to NBA front offices is his tenacity in defense as he averaged 6.2 rebounds a game. He hassles opponents relentlessly and due to his speed, can keep up with the most nimble of opponents. He is a competent shot-blocker and averages a steal a game as well.

Jackson is a clever cutter and has a tendency to sneak in under the rim. His jumper could use a bit of work and his shooting overall is inconsistent and might be cause for concern for NBA teams when assessing his potential.

