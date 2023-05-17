Create

"Spurs got their next Tim Duncan" - NBA fans react to San Antonio Spurs landing the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA draft lottery

By Tristan Rawcliffe
Modified May 17, 2023 02:04 GMT
Mural of Victor Wembanyama in a San Antonio Spurs jersey in San Antonio
The San Antonio Spurs won the 2023 NBA draft lottery on Tuesday night. In doing so, the Spurs have received the opportunity to draft highly coveted 7'4" French phenom Victor Wembanyama.

The Spurs were one of three teams tied for the top lottery odds (14.0%) to land the projected No. 1 pick, along with the Detroit Pistons and Houston Rockets. Outside of the Spurs landing the first pick, the Charlotte Hornets landed at the No. 2 spot. Charlotte was followed by the Portland Trail Blazers at No. 3 and the Houston Rockets at No. 4.

The results are in for picks 1-4 in the 2023 #NBADraftLottery presented by State Farm:1. Spurs2. Hornets3. Trail Blazers4. Rockets
SPURS WIN THE NO. 1 PICK IN THE 2023 NBA DRAFTWEMBY SZN 🔥 https://t.co/XDX3mB0LL5

Naturally, San Antonio landing the No. 1 pick and the chance to draft a generational big man drew comparisons to their past No. 1 selections. This comes as the Spurs drafted legendary big men David Robinson and Tim Duncan with their No. 1 picks in the 1987 and 1997 NBA drafts respectively.

Following the announcement of the Spurs winning the draft lottery, fans took to Twitter to express their excitement for a new era of San Antonio basketball:

“Spurs got their next Tim Duncan,” one fan said.

@BleacherReport Spurs got their Next Tim Duncan

“Wooooooow. Pop can’t retire now,” another said.

@BleacherReport Wooooooow. Pop can’t retire now 😭

Meanwhile, fans of other lottery teams expressed their extreme disappointment with missing out on the chance to draft Wembanyama:

“That’s so damn annoying, no one wants to see him on the Spurs,” one fan said.

@BleacherReport @JBSportsbook That’s so damn annoying noone wants to see him on the spurs 😭😭😭

“Don’t care it’s rigged, Rockets should’ve got (No.) 1,” another fan said.

@BleacherReport @Valik_G10 don’t care it’s rigged rockets should’ve got 1

“Could’ve been Wemby and Melo,” another added.

@BleacherReport Could’ve been Wemby and Melo🥲

Here are a few more of the top fan reactions to the San Antonio Spurs landing the No. 1 pick:

@BleacherReport LETS GOOOOO https://t.co/koj3iinWh6
@BleacherReport Tim Duncan 2.0
@BleacherReport LFGGGGG https://t.co/qxUVIB1T0x
@BleacherReport Scary times in the western conference
@BleacherReport Gregg Popovich right now: https://t.co/hGFZ8VOIoY
@BleacherReport @ricanking6 Wemby & Sochan https://t.co/DmK1a1y3I0
@BleacherReport Spurs fans rn https://t.co/z9cJHh3LGz
@BleacherReport Wemby in San Antonio https://t.co/pVCZSsSiBE
@BleacherReport San Antonio spurs fans rn https://t.co/SZCxUOqLUW
@BleacherReport I’m happy for Spurs fans but the draft is so rigged man 😂 everyone said this was happening a year ago.
@BleacherReport Rigged
@BleacherReport @Jw161999 Damn man. I needed that Lamelo and and Wemby duo https://t.co/MfuXMsYrMJ
@BleacherReport It should’ve been Houston https://t.co/ZcgVW28pmb

San Antonio Spurs managing partner Peter J. Holt reacts to Spurs landing No. 1 pick

San Antonio Spurs managing partner Peter J. Holt
Following the reveal that the San Antonio Spurs landed the No. 1 pick, Spurs managing partner Peter J. Holt couldn’t contain his emotions. Holt, who was representing the Spurs at the draft lottery, let out a loud scream.

“Let’s go! Woo! Let’s go!” Holt could be heard yelling.

"The number one pick in the 2023 NBA Draft goes to...the San Antonio Spurs." 🙌#NBADraftLottery | @Ticketmaster https://t.co/HWpPi17SaK

Holt was then interviewed and was in complete disbelief:

“I might faint,” Holt said.

Spurs team owner Peter J. Holt was HYPED to get the No. 1 pick 😤 #NBADraftLottery #ballislifeph https://t.co/7vTlmAubQW

