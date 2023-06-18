Celtics NBA draft picks 2023: When do Boston Celtics pick? Order and more explored

The Boston Celtics only have one pick in the 2023 NBA draft: number 35 in the second round. They got this pick from the Portland Trail Blazers through a move they made in the 2022 off-season. The Celtics shipped their choice at number 29 to the Indiana Pacers as part of the Malcolm Brogdon trade.

The Celtics could explore some options in the 2023 NBA draft. They could first use the draft pick to select a player who can provide some scoring off the bench and lighten the load on Jason Tatum.

Their target for this could be Jaime Jquez Jr. Jaime is a 6-foot-7-inch player from UCLA, where he averaged 17.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 2.4 assists. He could come in and make an immediate impact. His coach Mick Cronin had this to say about him.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Jaime Jaquez Jr. has shown everyone that he's a leader and a winner," Cronin said. "It's hard for me to put into words what he has meant to our program, but he's obviously been a huge part of our success. I said it two weeks ago, and I'll say it again — we built our program around his competitive spirit and toughness, starting four years ago."

Jaquez Jr could come off the bench and help Celtics increase their depth. He could also prove to be an effective scoring option.

The Celtics could also choose to go a different direction, wherein they package their pick with other players and look for a trade. In exchange for their players and number 35 pick, the Celtics could look for a first-round pick or simply trade for an NBA player. Celtics players like Malcolm Brogdon and Dallino Gallinari have been a part of trade rumors and could feature in such a package.

This could help the Celtics bolster their roster and make a championship run after falling short in the conference finals to the Miami Heat in a seven-game series.

Who is the Celtics' best draft pick ever?

Larry Bird - Boston Celtics - Emotional

Larry Bird is arguably one of the best Boston Celtics players and the best Celtics draft pick ever. Bird was the sixth pick in the 1978 NBA draft by the Celtics.

At the time Bird was drafted, NBA rules allowed you to select underclassmen if their original college class had graduated. This was true in Bird's case as he sat out a year due to dropping out of Indiana State. Red Auerbach, under this rule, drafted Bird despite not knowing whether he would play the following season in the NBA or go back to college.

Bird did elect to go back for his senior year, but signed a five-year contract with the Celtics prior to the 1979 NBA Draft. When he did play for the Celtics, Bird won the Rookie of the Year.

There isn't much that needs to be said about Larry Bird. The three-time NBA champion and a two-time NBA Finals MVP is a Boston Celtics legend.

Poll : 0 votes