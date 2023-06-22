"Bro dyed his hair green just to get traded"- NBA fans are going nuts after Celtics send Marcus Smart to Grizzlies as part of Kristaps Porziņģis trade

Marcus Smart has been traded to the Memphis Grizzlies as part of a three-team blockbuster trade, which sent Kristaps Porzingis to the Boston Celtics. Smart's move is surprising as he was a significant piece in the team's resurgence in 2021-22 when they made the finals.

Smart won the Defensive Player of the Year that season. He was also a culture-setter in the organization with his hard-nosed playing style and a veteran leader in the locker room. However, the Celtics deemed acquiring Porzingis from Washington a priority.

They engaged in a three-team deal featuring the LA Clippers instead of the Memphis Grizzlies, which broke down. Malcolm Brogdon was the piece that the C's were dealing away for Porzingis, but the Clippers' concerns regarding his injuries blocked that trade.

The Wizards and Celtics remained adamant about getting a deal done, including the Grizzlies as their new trade partner. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Celtics will receive Kristaps Porzingis from Washington and two first-round picks from Grizzlies(2023 and 2024), the Wizards will receive Tyus Jones from Memphis and Celtics will send Marcus Smart to the Grizzlies, as mentioned above.

NBA fans mocked Smart relentlessly online and shared more reactions about this blockbuster move ahead of the 2023 NBA draft. One fan wrote:

"Bro dyed his hair green just to get traded"

Bro dyed his hair green just to get traded

More reactions followed:

finally he can change the hair

They gotta keep Brogdon with the torn arm ligament and trade away their defensive guard?

Ja finally got a leader in the locker room Lmaoo

Leo Sells @leo_sells



Tyus Jones for Marcus Smart essentially straight up??



Tyus Jones for Marcus Smart essentially straight up??

Crazy value

Wow.. that hurts & im not even a Celtics fan

Memphis Grizzlies get their locker room leader in Marcus Smart

The Memphis Grizzlies are a talented bunch, but one knock against them has been the lack of veteran presence. That's hampered the team's liking among NBA fans. Ja Morant has struggled with off-court trouble, while former guard Dillon Brooks' bold claims in press conferences and overall attitude didn't sit well with most.

Critics called for more veteran help to mold this young group into a disciplined team. Marcus Smart could be the answer. The Grizzlies have made a tremendous acquisition by adding the former DPOY, who could help the team succeed.

Smart is a culture-setter within the locker room. Many looked at him as a player who represented the Celtics' identity on the court as a hard-nosed team that played with great intensity on both ends.

With the Western Conference strong and more experience again, the Grizzlies need that mental toughness to prevail against veteran rivals. Marcus Smart will be a vital piece in that regard.

He also fills the need for a playmaking guard who is comfortable off the ball and a pesky defender.

