“DIRTY MF PLAYER” “Save us” - College hoops fans divided over Iowa star Hannah Stuelke’s performance against Dawn Staley’s South Carolina

As Caitlin Clark's attempt to make history for Iowa was thwarted by South Carolina, which won 87-75 to win the NCAA Tournament on Sunday, the game unfolded in an unexpected twist, leaving college hoops fans divided over the play of Iowa's Hannah Stuelke.

While Clark had a game-high 30 points. Stuelke's performance came under intense scrutiny from fans. Her physicality appeared to cross the line for some fans, with some accusing her of "dirty" plays. But many fans defended her.

Stuelke managed 11 points, shooting 4 of 8. The sophomore forward, who averages 14.8 points per game, had 23 points in Iowa's 71-69 win over UConn in the Final Four on Friday.

However, some Iowa fans called South Carolina's Kamilla Cardoso "dirtier" in terms of style of play.

"You've got it backward, Sister. Hannah is fighting to stay afloat because Cardoso is a dirty player. What's incredible to me that this was actually a really good game and people like you just wanna hate on Iowa for the wrong reasons."

"What are you talking about," another fan wrote.

Some fans called out her smirking. They didn't like how she smirked every time she made a physical play on her opponents.

"Then come with that dam smike," one fan wrote.

"And she smirks every time."

Some fans supported Stuelke, claiming that people are jealous of Iowa. They didn't like Stuelke being called dirty when there were other dirtier players.

"Shut the hell up. Acting like this poor girl is a villain. She is not that. You just mad cause she cuter than you."

"You're coming at HANNAH of all people? This is me respectfully telling you to get a life," another fan said.

Some fans didn't like her game style and performance.

"I do not like her Game AT ALL."

"And she always gets fouls called on her for some reason," another fan posted.

South Carolina is the NCAA 2023-2 women's champion

NCAA national championship

South Carolina beat the Iowa Hawkeyes 87-75 on Sunday for the third title in the program's history, after winning it all in 2017 and 2022.

South Carolina was led by the collective efforts of almost everyone on the team. Chloe Kits (11 points), Kamilla Cardoso (15), Te-Hina Paopao (14) and Tessa Johnson (19) led the Gamecocks, who won the women's March Madness.

