Top 10 memes cracking up the internet after Zach Edey's Purdue sends NC State packing

Zach Edey's dominant performance led Purdue to victory over NC State in the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament. The internet was flooded with memes capturing unforgettable moments from the game.

Zach Edey was phenomenal, with his sixth consecutive game with 20 points and 10 rebounds. He led his team to the finals in his team's first national championship appearance since 1969.

Despite Purdue's struggles with turnovers, players such as Lance Jones and Fletcher Loyer kept Purdue in front. Meanwhile, DJ Horne emerged as a bright spot for NC State, as he scored 20 special points on 8-of-21 shooting.

With this victory, Purdue has now advanced to the finals, where they will face the winner of the Alabama vs UConn match on Monday.

Let's have a look at the top 10 memes after Purdue defeated NC State.

Top 10 memes after Purdue defeated NC State

#10: Unsuccessful Fast Breaks

When NC State was trying to make a few fast breaks, they were failing in the match miserably. This caught the attention of the fans and they took no time to create something to laugh.

Expand Tweet

#9: Seeds Increase

After the basic performance in the matchup against Purdue, NC State fans have been making fun of their seeds and have demanded an increase in the seeds starting next season.

Expand Tweet

#8: Inflatables Not Allowed

Fans made fun of DJ Burns Jr. because of his bad gameplay in the match against Purdue. They called him fat indirectly by also comparing him with an inflatable mascot.

Expand Tweet

#7: Bad Offense

NC State was pretty bad in offense today. It looked like they were taking things casually. They never looked like they were there to play a semifinal.

Expand Tweet

#6: Fat Man

DJ Burns Jr missed a lot of shots today. He was not able to connect the shots he was making now and then.

Expand Tweet

#5: Laughing Out Loud

NC State being a team with higher expectations, is now out of the NCAA Tournament and Purdue fans are laughing at them.

Expand Tweet

#4: Rooting for NC State

NC State's loss to Purdue left a lot of people unhappy. Especially those who were rooting for them.

Expand Tweet

#3 Unhappy Fans

NC State was thrashed and dominated by Purdue in the Final Four. Yet it was a nice run for NC State, being a No. 11 seed.

Expand Tweet

#2: End of Story

NC State's Cinderella run is finally over. They started their run by defeating Texas Tech and Oaklad in the first and second rounds. This was followed by an upset win against Duke to reach the Final Four.

Expand Tweet

#1: No Shots On Target

NC State missed a lot of shots in the match and was very inconsistent with the throws. Hence, they received backlash from their fans for being so poor on Doom's Day.

Expand Tweet

