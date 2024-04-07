“God they listen to garbage" "The vibe ilove itttt!!": College hoops fans divided over NC State squad walking out the locker room with boombox

The Purdue Boilermakers won the match against the NC State Wolfpack 63-50 of Final Four of the Men's March Madness 2024 that took place at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ.

However, it's not just the action on the court that is catching the eyes of the fans, the pre-game vibe left the fans surprised as NC State took a very different approach to prepare for the battle.

As they came out of the locker room, the players were seen dancing and enjoying the music on the boombox. This went viral on social media platforms, with fans reacting to it on X.

In the spotlight of this match was Purdue's star player Zach Edey, who has been incredible the whole season. He has averaged 25 points, 12.2 rebounds, and 2 assists per match this season.

On the opposite side, NC State, led by DJ Horne, averages 16.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game this season.

Here is how fans reacted on X.

"The vibe love itttt!!"

"God they listen to garbage," said another fan.

Some fans were furious about the way they entered and wanted them to focus on better players and matches as NC State was trailing at the end of the first half.

"They suck and luck ran out, with Burns fat a*s couldn't run up and down the court," said another fan.

"Should have come out with a player that knows how to score. These rejects suck," one fan added.

Few fans didn't like the choice of the song made by NC State and predicted how Purdue would thrash them out of the tournament.

"Shit song. Purdue by 30," said one fan.

"They're getting slammed. You put too much effort into the clickbait hype. Barstool curse," suggested one fan.

Purdue and NC State's top scorers

NC State v Purdue

In the Final Four of March Madness 2024, Purdue Boilermakers beat NC State to become the first team to reach the finals of the tournament.

For Purdue, Zach Edey was the top scorer, securing 20 points. He also made 12 rebounds and 4 assists in the match. On the other hand, NC State DJ Horne also scored 20 points, 6 rebounds, and 1 assist, but his efforts were not enough to beat Purdue.

