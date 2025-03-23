"Do better next time",  "Never a doubt": College hoops fans react as UConn thrashes Arkansas State in 69-point win

The UConn Huskies, coached by Geno Auriemma, got off to a dominant start to this year's March Madness. On Saturday, the No. 2 seed in the Spokane Regional 4 blew out the 15th-seeded Arkansas State Red Wolves by an astounding 69 points, 103-34, in their first-round matchup.

Ad

It was an overall collective, awe-inspiring effort from the storied program, as they are aiming for their 12th national championship in the school's history and their first since 2016.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Despite the massive win, one fan still wasn't quite satisfied with how the powerhouse program fared and wanted them to dominate even more.

"Do better next time. 34 points to these bums is unacceptable," one user claimed.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another fan, who likely didn't watch the game, wondered whether the Huskies showed some mercy.

"Please tell me UConn laid off at some point," another user pleaded.

Meanwhile, another fan wants to see the number of teams cut down significantly in the women's tournament to reduce these sorts of blowouts.

"Nah they gotta have less teams in the tournament at this point. Maybe 16 for the women's," a user shared.

Ad

But, other users including the Huskies faithful are just happy to see their national championship-hunting team get a great start to this year's national tournament bid.

"Never a doubt," one fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"From the start, you could tell this team was coming in with different energy. Firing on all cylinders and peaking at the right time. 1 down, 5 to go. GO HUSKIES," another fan exclaimed.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"A message has been sent to the other 73 teams in the tournament: The Huskies are in it to WIN IT!!!," another user said.

The Huskies will now focus on their second-round fixture, which will be on Sunday, March 23, against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits back on their homecourt.

Three UConn Huskies score at least 20 points in the 69-point win

Expand Tweet

Ad

Three UConn Huskies who scored at least 20 points in their dominating first-round victory. Veteran Azzi Fudd scored a game-high 27 points on 10-for-13 overall shooting with six three-balls, a rebound, seven assists, an astounding six steals and two blocks in her return to March Madness.

Freshman Sarah Strong posted a double-double of 20 points, missing just one shot from the field for a 9-of-10 overall clip, and 12 rebounds, to go with five dimes and five swats while Ashlynn Shade pitched in 20 of her own in 17 minutes off the bench, to go along with three boards, a dime and a swipe.

UConn superstar Paige Bueckers scored just 11 points in 22 minutes, which is tied for her third-lowest scoring game of the season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here