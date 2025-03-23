"Those kids deserve better than that": UConn HC Geno Auriemma voices concern over Arkansas State hotel situation

Geno Auriemma's UConn Huskies won their first game of this year's NCAA national tournament. As the second seed of the Spokane Regional 4, Auriemma and co. toppled the 15th-seeded Arkansas State Red Wolves by a whopping 69 points, 103-34, in their first-round March Madness matchup.

During the tail-end of the postgame press conference, however, Auriemma extended for a few minutes to let out his sentiments regarding the hotel situation for their opponent, after confirming that it was Arkansas State's first-ever national tournament bid.

"So I think it's unfortunate that they stayed 45 minutes away from here. And, that's not a UConn thing, that's just the way it played out. I wanted to say that in the future, I would hope that we would be able to find them, and there's a lot of good places around here. So, in the future, I would hope that when someone goes to the NCAA tournament," he said. (19:50)

"Whether it's their first time or a hundred first time, that they have the kind of experience, you know. 'Cause it makes it look like there's only two hotels in all of Eastern Connecticut. That's not the case. So, whatever that criteria is or whatever we need, I think those kids deserve a little better than that. Hopefully, they still enjoyed it," Auriemma added.

The 70-year-old then shared this is a problem as well for the other programs in the Regionals outside of big cities to find "equitable accommodations."

The UConn-Arkansas State game was played in the Huskies' home in Storrs, CT. The decision over which hotel the Red Wolves stayed in was the NCAA's, not UConn's.

For the Huskies, they'll now look forward to their second-round matchup, which is the 10th-seeded South Dakota State Jackrabbits on Sunday, March 23, back on their home floor.

Geno Auriemma says that March Madness should feel more than just a regular game for up-and-coming teams

As the presser was about to wrap up, Geno Auriemma added more to his sentiments regarding the Arkansas State Red Wolves hotel situation. At this point, however, the legendary coach was generalizing his point to speak about for any up-and-coming program, March Madness should be an experience of a lifetime.

"That's always on my mind as a coach, 'How do you make the experience great?' If you're UConn, nobody gives a damn. These guys go to Fithe nal Four, they'll sleep on the floor. They don't give a damn. They've had all the experiences that they've ever dreamed of," Auriemma explained. (20:50)

"Team gets to the NCAA tournament for the first time, it shouldn't be like a regular season game someplace. It should be pretty special. So, hopefully t,hey enjoyed the trip and it was a great experience for them," he concluded.

This year, the UConn Huskies as a whole are vying to return to the college basketball mountaintop by snapping a nine-year national title drought, with the school winning it back in 2016.

