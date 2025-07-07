"Do this coach and Flau'jae have an issue" "Can't wait to play Duke": Fans question LSU star's limited minutes in FIBA AmeriCup finals win vs Brazil

LSU star Flau'jae Johnson secured her first international title as a part of the USA squad at the FIBA AmeriCup in Chile. On Sunday, Team USA defeated Brazil 92-84 in the final, but Johnson saw limited action, playing just three minutes.

It was no different in the semifinal victory against Canada, as Johnson played three minutes and grabbed one rebound. Following her limited playing time in the final, fans expressed their dissatisfaction on X (formerly Twitter), questioning coach Kara Lawson's decision to keep a player of Johnson's caliber on the bench.

Here are some of the reactions:

"Wait, do this coach and Flau'jae have an issue? This is getting out of hand at this point," one wrote.

"Facts! I can’t wait to play Duke this season cause not playing her after her balling out the game before last that’s weird behavior," another said.

"Im sorry but only playing Flau’jae for 3 minutes is crazy.. smh I’m sorry Flau that they wasted your time!," one added.

"I’m unable to watch the Fibacup game. why Flau’jae not getting any burn?," another commented.

"FLAU’Jae has been ALL OVER THE MARKETING CAMPAIGN for this Americup but she can’t get…. NEVERMIND🤷🏽‍♀️🤷🏽‍♀️… This is BOGUS🧐😬🧐😬," one comment read.

"Kara’s decision to not play Flaujae was PERSONAL. If your beef is with Kim Mulkey then take that up with Kim. But do NOT take it out on her players," one more chimed in.

Some fans were worried if Johnson was injured, which could explain her lack of playing time.

Flau'jae Johnson delivered her best performance in quarterfinals vs. Dominican Republic

Despite limited action throughout the FIBA AmeriCup, where Flau'jae Johnson only played 11.8 minutes on average in seven games, she had a standout performance in the quarterfinal game.

Against the Dominican Republic, Johnson saw 20 minutes of action — the most she played in the tournament — and posted 22 points, seven rebounds and four steals.

In the group stage, Johnson barely played 20 minutes in any of the four games. She scored three points against Chile in the opening game, five against Puerto Rico and was held scoreless against Colombia and Mexico.

With only three minutes of playing time across the semifinal and final, Johnson failed to score in either game.

