FIBA Women's AmeriCup Team USA vs Brazil final box score: Stats, game summary, and more
Team USA competes for the gold medal against a tough Brazilian team, which is led by former South Carolina and Chicago Sky center Kamilla Cardoso and Indiana Fever center Damiris Dantas.
Kara Lawson and her squad rolled past their opponents in Santiago, sweeping the group phase and dominating Dominican Republic in the quarterfinals. They went into a tough fight with Canada in the semifinals before a 14-5 fourth-quarter spurt handed the Americans a final spot.
On the other hand, the Brazilians breezed past the opposition in the group phase and outplayed Mexico and Argentina in the knockout phase to make the gold-medal game on Sunday at the Centro de Deportes Collectivos in Santiago, Chile.
USA vs Brazil box scores
Quarterscores
team
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
TOTAL
Brazil
22
25
USA
25
20
Brazil
#
Players
MIN
PTS
FG
2 PT FG
3 PT FG
FT
OREB
DREB
REB
AST
PF
TO
STL
BLK
+/-
EFF
5
Ayla McDowell
00:00
0
0/0
(0%)
0/0
(0%)
0/0
(0%)
0/0
(0%)
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
Bella Nascimento
16:16
13
3/4
(75%)
1/2
(50%)
2/2
(100%)
5/5
(100%)
0
0
0
2
0
1
0
0
-6
13
10
Kamilla Cardoso
05:51
8
3/3
(100%)
3/3
(100%)
0/0
(0%)
2/3
(66.67%)
0
2
2
1
3
2
0
1
11
9
11
05:38
0
0/0
(0%)
0/0
(0%)
0/0
(0%)
0/0
(0%)
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
8
1
12
Damiris Dantas
20:00
20
7/8
(87.5%)
7/8
(87.5%)
0/0
(0%)
6/7
(85.71%)
0
5
5
2
1
1
1
0
2
25
17
Caca Martins
08:57
0
0/0
(0%)
0/0
(0%)
0/0
(0%)
0/0
(0%)
0
0
0
2
1
1
2
0
12
3
18
Aline Moura
13:59
1
0/3
(0%)
0/2
(0%)
0/1
(0%)
1/2
(50%)
1
1
2
3
2
1
1
0
-9
2
21
Manu Alves
00:10
0
0/0
(0%)
0/0
(0%)
0/0
(0%)
0/0
(0%)
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
22
Vitoria Marcelino
14:22
5
2/3
(66.67%)
1/1
(100%)
1/2
(50%)
0/0
(0%)
0
2
2
1
1
0
0
1
-6
8
24
Alina Goncalo
11:03
0
0/3
(0%)
0/1
(0%)
0/2
(0%)
0/0
(0%)
0
0
0
1
1
3
1
1
-10
-3
26
Thayna Silva
00:00
0
0/0
(0%)
0/0
(0%)
0/0
(0%)
0/0
(0%)
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
30
Catarina Ferreira
03:44
0
0/1
(0%)
0/1
(0%)
0/0
(0%)
0/0
(0%)
0
1
1
0
1
0
0
0
8
0
Team/Coaches
0
1
1
0
0
59
TOTAL
100
47
15/25
(60%)
12/18
(66.67%)
3/7
(42.86%)
14/17
(82.35%)
1
13
14
12
10
9
5
3
59
USA
#
Players
MIN
PTS
FG
2PT FG
3PT FG
FT
OREB
DREB
REB
AST
PF
TO
STL
BLK
+/-
EFF
4
Flau'jae Johnson
00:00
0
0/0
(0%)
0/0
(0%)
0/0
(0%)
0/0
(0%)
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Olivia Miles
11:02
4
0/1
(0%)
0/1
(0%)
0/0
(0%)
4/4
(100%)
0
2
2
6
1
2
0
0
1
9
6
Hannah Hidalgo
08:25
4
1/8
(12.5%)
1/5
(20%)
0/3
(0%)
2/2
(100%)
0
2
2
1
2
1
2
0
-1
1
7
Mikayla Blakes
14:22
18
7/13
(53.85%)
6/9
(66.67%)
1/4
(25%)
3/4
(75%)
2
1
3
0
1
0
2
0
6
16
8
14:22
5
2/5
(40%)
1/3
(33.33%)
1/2
(50%)
0/0
(0%)
3
1
4
0
0
1
0
0
6
5
9
Gianna Kneepkens
05:38
0
0/1
(0%)
0/1
(0%)
0/0
(0%)
0/0
(0%)
0
0
0
0
1
1
0
0
-8
-2
10
08:54
2
1/1
(100%)
1/1
(100%)
0/0
(0%)
0/0
(0%)
0
1
1
1
1
0
0
0
-6
4
11
Kennedy Smith
06:11
0
0/2
(0%)
0/2
(0%)
0/0
(0%)
0/0
(0%)
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
-10
-2
12
Joyce Edwards
09:30
2
0/1
(0%)
0/1
(0%)
0/0
(0%)
2/2
(100%)
3
1
4
0
2
0
0
0
-2
5
13
03:45
4
1/2
(50%)
1/2
(50%)
0/0
(0%)
2/2
(100%)
1
0
1
0
2
0
1
0
1
5
14
Grace Van Slooten
12:20
2
1/3
(33.33%)
1/3
(33.33%)
0/0
(0%)
0/0
(0%)
0
3
3
1
1
0
1
1
7
6
15
Audi Crooks
05:31
4
1/1
(100%)
1/1
(100%)
0/0
(0%)
2/2
(100%)
1
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
-4
5
Team/Coaches
1
0
1
0
0
53
TOTAL
100
45
14/38
(36.84%)
12/29
(41.38%)
2/9
(22.22%)
15/16
(93.75%)
11
11
22
9
12
5
6
1
53
