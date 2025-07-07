  • home icon
  • College Basketball
  • FIBA Women's AmeriCup Team USA vs Brazil final box score: Stats, game summary, and more

FIBA Women's AmeriCup Team USA vs Brazil final box score: Stats, game summary, and more

By Geoff
Modified Jul 07, 2025 01:46 GMT
Brazil
Brazil's Kamilla Cardoso (left) and Team USA's Hannah Hidalgo (right) (Image Source: IMAGN)

Team USA competes for the gold medal against a tough Brazilian team, which is led by former South Carolina and Chicago Sky center Kamilla Cardoso and Indiana Fever center Damiris Dantas.

Ad

Kara Lawson and her squad rolled past their opponents in Santiago, sweeping the group phase and dominating Dominican Republic in the quarterfinals. They went into a tough fight with Canada in the semifinals before a 14-5 fourth-quarter spurt handed the Americans a final spot.

On the other hand, the Brazilians breezed past the opposition in the group phase and outplayed Mexico and Argentina in the knockout phase to make the gold-medal game on Sunday at the Centro de Deportes Collectivos in Santiago, Chile.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

USA vs Brazil box scores

Quarterscores

team
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
TOTAL
Brazil
22
25
USA
25
20
Ad

Brazil

#PlayersMINPTS FG2 PT FG3 PT FGFTOREBDREBREBASTPFTOSTLBLK+/-EFF
5
Ayla McDowell
00:00
0
0/0
(0%)
0/0
(0%)
0/0
(0%)
0/0
(0%)
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
Bella Nascimento
16:16
13
3/4
(75%)
1/2
(50%)
2/2
(100%)
5/5
(100%)
0
0
0
2
0
1
0
0
-6
13
10
Kamilla Cardoso
05:51
8
3/3
(100%)
3/3
(100%)
0/0
(0%)
2/3
(66.67%)
0
2
2
1
3
2
0
1
11
9
11
Emanuely De Oliveira
05:38
0
0/0
(0%)
0/0
(0%)
0/0
(0%)
0/0
(0%)
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
8
1
12
Damiris Dantas
20:00
20
7/8
(87.5%)
7/8
(87.5%)
0/0
(0%)
6/7
(85.71%)
0
5
5
2
1
1
1
0
2
25
17
Caca Martins
08:57
0
0/0
(0%)
0/0
(0%)
0/0
(0%)
0/0
(0%)
0
0
0
2
1
1
2
0
12
3
18
Aline Moura
13:59
1
0/3
(0%)
0/2
(0%)
0/1
(0%)
1/2
(50%)
1
1
2
3
2
1
1
0
-9
2
21
Manu Alves
00:10
0
0/0
(0%)
0/0
(0%)
0/0
(0%)
0/0
(0%)
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
22
Vitoria Marcelino
14:22
5
2/3
(66.67%)
1/1
(100%)
1/2
(50%)
0/0
(0%)
0
2
2
1
1
0
0
1
-6
8
24
Alina Goncalo
11:03
0
0/3
(0%)
0/1
(0%)
0/2
(0%)
0/0
(0%)
0
0
0
1
1
3
1
1
-10
-3
26
Thayna Silva
00:00
0
0/0
(0%)
0/0
(0%)
0/0
(0%)
0/0
(0%)
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
30
Catarina Ferreira
03:44
0
0/1
(0%)
0/1
(0%)
0/0
(0%)
0/0
(0%)
0
1
1
0
1
0
0
0
8
0
Team/Coaches
0
1
1
0
0
59
TOTAL
100
47
15/25
(60%)
12/18
(66.67%)
3/7
(42.86%)
14/17
(82.35%)
1
13
14
12
10
9
5
3
59
Ad

USA

#
Players
MIN
PTS
FG
2PT FG
3PT FG
FT
OREB
DREB
REB
AST
PF
TO
STL
BLK
+/-
EFF
4
Flau'jae Johnson
00:00
0
0/0
(0%)
0/0
(0%)
0/0
(0%)
0/0
(0%)
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Olivia Miles
11:02
4
0/1
(0%)
0/1
(0%)
0/0
(0%)
4/4
(100%)
0
2
2
6
1
2
0
0
1
9
6
Hannah Hidalgo
08:25
4
1/8
(12.5%)
1/5
(20%)
0/3
(0%)
2/2
(100%)
0
2
2
1
2
1
2
0
-1
1
7
Mikayla Blakes
14:22
18
7/13
(53.85%)
6/9
(66.67%)
1/4
(25%)
3/4
(75%)
2
1
3
0
1
0
2
0
6
16
8
Madison Booker
14:22
5
2/5
(40%)
1/3
(33.33%)
1/2
(50%)
0/0
(0%)
3
1
4
0
0
1
0
0
6
5
9
Gianna Kneepkens
05:38
0
0/1
(0%)
0/1
(0%)
0/0
(0%)
0/0
(0%)
0
0
0
0
1
1
0
0
-8
-2
10
Hannah Stuelke
08:54
2
1/1
(100%)
1/1
(100%)
0/0
(0%)
0/0
(0%)
0
1
1
1
1
0
0
0
-6
4
11
Kennedy Smith
06:11
0
0/2
(0%)
0/2
(0%)
0/0
(0%)
0/0
(0%)
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
-10
-2
12
Joyce Edwards
09:30
2
0/1
(0%)
0/1
(0%)
0/0
(0%)
2/2
(100%)
3
1
4
0
2
0
0
0
-2
5
13
Raegan Beers
03:45
4
1/2
(50%)
1/2
(50%)
0/0
(0%)
2/2
(100%)
1
0
1
0
2
0
1
0
1
5
14
Grace Van Slooten
12:20
2
1/3
(33.33%)
1/3
(33.33%)
0/0
(0%)
0/0
(0%)
0
3
3
1
1
0
1
1
7
6
15
Audi Crooks
05:31
4
1/1
(100%)
1/1
(100%)
0/0
(0%)
2/2
(100%)
1
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
-4
5
Team/Coaches
1
0
1
0
0
53
TOTAL
100
45
14/38
(36.84%)
12/29
(41.38%)
2/9
(22.22%)
15/16
(93.75%)
11
11
22
9
12
5
6
1
53
About the author
Geoff

Geoff

Twitter icon

Geoffrey Latayan is a journalist who covers college basketball at Sportskeeda. An AB Communication graduate from De La Salle Lipa, he is an avid sports fan who follows college basketball, MLB, NBA and pro wrestling.

As a writer, he's adept at stats and previously covered college sports in the Philippines. Geoff has interviewed former NBA star Detlef Schrempf, although it was way before the "sportsblog" era.

Geoff believes the gap between College sports and major leagues has narrowed thanks to the new stars of the sport, who can give the pro leagues a run for their money.

His favorite college players of all time are Michael Jordan and Allan Iverson. In fact, the Jordan admiration extended to North Carolina becoming his favorite college team as well. Geoff rates Carmelo Anthony winning the national title for Syracuse as his favorite College Sports moment and he is also a die-hard Philadelphia Phillies and Philadelphia 76ers fan.

Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here

Quick Links

Edited by Geoff
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications