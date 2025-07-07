FIBA Women's AmeriCup Team USA vs Brazil final box score: Stats, game summary, and more

Team USA competes for the gold medal against a tough Brazilian team, which is led by former South Carolina and Chicago Sky center Kamilla Cardoso and Indiana Fever center Damiris Dantas.

Kara Lawson and her squad rolled past their opponents in Santiago, sweeping the group phase and dominating Dominican Republic in the quarterfinals. They went into a tough fight with Canada in the semifinals before a 14-5 fourth-quarter spurt handed the Americans a final spot.

On the other hand, the Brazilians breezed past the opposition in the group phase and outplayed Mexico and Argentina in the knockout phase to make the gold-medal game on Sunday at the Centro de Deportes Collectivos in Santiago, Chile.

USA vs Brazil box scores

Quarterscores

team Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 TOTAL Brazil 22 25 USA 25 20

Brazil

# Players MIN PTS FG 2 PT FG 3 PT FG FT OREB DREB REB AST PF TO STL BLK +/- EFF 5 Ayla McDowell 00:00 0 0/0 (0%) 0/0 (0%) 0/0 (0%) 0/0 (0%) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 8 Bella Nascimento 16:16 13 3/4 (75%) 1/2 (50%) 2/2 (100%) 5/5 (100%) 0 0 0 2 0 1 0 0 -6 13 10 Kamilla Cardoso 05:51 8 3/3 (100%) 3/3 (100%) 0/0 (0%) 2/3 (66.67%) 0 2 2 1 3 2 0 1 11 9 11 Emanuely De Oliveira 05:38 0 0/0 (0%) 0/0 (0%) 0/0 (0%) 0/0 (0%) 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 1 12 Damiris Dantas 20:00 20 7/8 (87.5%) 7/8 (87.5%) 0/0 (0%) 6/7 (85.71%) 0 5 5 2 1 1 1 0 2 25 17 Caca Martins 08:57 0 0/0 (0%) 0/0 (0%) 0/0 (0%) 0/0 (0%) 0 0 0 2 1 1 2 0 12 3 18 Aline Moura 13:59 1 0/3 (0%) 0/2 (0%) 0/1 (0%) 1/2 (50%) 1 1 2 3 2 1 1 0 -9 2 21 Manu Alves 00:10 0 0/0 (0%) 0/0 (0%) 0/0 (0%) 0/0 (0%) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 22 Vitoria Marcelino 14:22 5 2/3 (66.67%) 1/1 (100%) 1/2 (50%) 0/0 (0%) 0 2 2 1 1 0 0 1 -6 8 24 Alina Goncalo 11:03 0 0/3 (0%) 0/1 (0%) 0/2 (0%) 0/0 (0%) 0 0 0 1 1 3 1 1 -10 -3 26 Thayna Silva 00:00 0 0/0 (0%) 0/0 (0%) 0/0 (0%) 0/0 (0%) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 30 Catarina Ferreira 03:44 0 0/1 (0%) 0/1 (0%) 0/0 (0%) 0/0 (0%) 0 1 1 0 1 0 0 0 8 0 Team/Coaches 0 1 1 0 0 59 TOTAL 100 47 15/25 (60%) 12/18 (66.67%) 3/7 (42.86%) 14/17 (82.35%) 1 13 14 12 10 9 5 3 59

USA

# Players MIN PTS FG 2PT FG 3PT FG FT OREB DREB REB AST PF TO STL BLK +/- EFF 4 Flau'jae Johnson 00:00 0 0/0 (0%) 0/0 (0%) 0/0 (0%) 0/0 (0%) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 Olivia Miles 11:02 4 0/1 (0%) 0/1 (0%) 0/0 (0%) 4/4 (100%) 0 2 2 6 1 2 0 0 1 9 6 Hannah Hidalgo 08:25 4 1/8 (12.5%) 1/5 (20%) 0/3 (0%) 2/2 (100%) 0 2 2 1 2 1 2 0 -1 1 7 Mikayla Blakes 14:22 18 7/13 (53.85%) 6/9 (66.67%) 1/4 (25%) 3/4 (75%) 2 1 3 0 1 0 2 0 6 16 8 Madison Booker 14:22 5 2/5 (40%) 1/3 (33.33%) 1/2 (50%) 0/0 (0%) 3 1 4 0 0 1 0 0 6 5 9 Gianna Kneepkens 05:38 0 0/1 (0%) 0/1 (0%) 0/0 (0%) 0/0 (0%) 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 -8 -2 10 Hannah Stuelke 08:54 2 1/1 (100%) 1/1 (100%) 0/0 (0%) 0/0 (0%) 0 1 1 1 1 0 0 0 -6 4 11 Kennedy Smith 06:11 0 0/2 (0%) 0/2 (0%) 0/0 (0%) 0/0 (0%) 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 -10 -2 12 Joyce Edwards 09:30 2 0/1 (0%) 0/1 (0%) 0/0 (0%) 2/2 (100%) 3 1 4 0 2 0 0 0 -2 5 13 Raegan Beers 03:45 4 1/2 (50%) 1/2 (50%) 0/0 (0%) 2/2 (100%) 1 0 1 0 2 0 1 0 1 5 14 Grace Van Slooten 12:20 2 1/3 (33.33%) 1/3 (33.33%) 0/0 (0%) 0/0 (0%) 0 3 3 1 1 0 1 1 7 6 15 Audi Crooks 05:31 4 1/1 (100%) 1/1 (100%) 0/0 (0%) 2/2 (100%) 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 -4 5 Team/Coaches 1 0 1 0 0 53 TOTAL 100 45 14/38 (36.84%) 12/29 (41.38%) 2/9 (22.22%) 15/16 (93.75%) 11 11 22 9 12 5 6 1 53

About the author Geoff Geoffrey Latayan is a journalist who covers college basketball at Sportskeeda. An AB Communication graduate from De La Salle Lipa, he is an avid sports fan who follows college basketball, MLB, NBA and pro wrestling.



As a writer, he's adept at stats and previously covered college sports in the Philippines. Geoff has interviewed former NBA star Detlef Schrempf, although it was way before the "sportsblog" era.



Geoff believes the gap between College sports and major leagues has narrowed thanks to the new stars of the sport, who can give the pro leagues a run for their money.



His favorite college players of all time are Michael Jordan and Allan Iverson. In fact, the Jordan admiration extended to North Carolina becoming his favorite college team as well. Geoff rates Carmelo Anthony winning the national title for Syracuse as his favorite College Sports moment and he is also a die-hard Philadelphia Phillies and Philadelphia 76ers fan. Know More

